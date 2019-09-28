Register
02:14 GMT +328 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    China's DF-41 ICBM

    DF-41 ICBM to Debut at Parade? You Won’t Be Disappointed: PLA

    © Photo: Youtube/ Military Technology Zone
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    191
    Subscribe

    Senior officials of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Tuesday hinted that DF-41, China's most advanced latest generation intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) might make its debut on the National Day military parade in Beijing on October 1, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

    Addressing a press conference in the capital to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming massive military parade, a senior Chinese military officer told reporters to wait and watch for what will unfold, and stressed that the media "will not be disappointed."

    "Everyone please wait and see, and I believe our journalist friends will not be disappointed," said Major General Tan Min, Executive Deputy Director of the Military Parade Joint Command Office, without explicitly confirming DF-41's debut. Tan is also Deputy Chief of Staff of the Central Theater Command of the PLA.

    Arrangements for this military parade are in full swing with massive preparations underway. Giving out its details Major General Cai Zhijun, Deputy Director of the Leading Group Office of Military Parade said that the parade will feature 59 phalanxes, about 15,000 people, around 160 aircraft including 580 pieces of weaponry and equipment. The military parade will take about 80 minutes, and will be the largest in recent years, said Cai, who is also the Deputy Director General of the Operation Bureau of the Joint Staff Department, the Central Military Commission.

    The number of people who participated in the military parade at the Zhurihe Combined Tactics Training Base of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in 2017 and the Victory Day military parade in 2015 was both 12,000, so the upcoming National Day military parade will be greater than the two.

    Cai added this would be the first time that PLA female soldiers who will participate in the square formation in the parade to be led by two female generals, and a square formation of the Chinese UN Peacekeeping Force will also participate in the march for the first time.

    All weapons slated for display in the parade are domestically manufactured and in active service, including the ones that will make their debuts on October 1, said Major General Tan Min.

    The equipment for display highlights information technology with strong command and control capability, and higher strike accuracy. They are better adaptable to the battlefield and possess greater combat effectiveness, Tan said.

    Many unmanned military vehicles will make their debut at the parade, Cai noted.

    Asked if the Chinese parade is "a muscle show against the US," Defense Ministry spokesperson Senior Colonel Wu Qian refuted this claims a strange logic.

    If China shows weapons, it is often accused that China is doing a muscle show, and if not, Chinese military is criticized for the lack of transparency, Wu said.

    "China doesn't need and has no intention to show muscle through parades," Wu added.

    Wu also said 188 military attachés from 97 countries will be invited to view the parade, and no foreign military square teams will join the parade this time, and no foreign military leaders were invited to the parade.

    This article was originally published in Global Times.

    Related:

    Chinese Missiles Could Cripple US Asia-Pacific Forces as Washington Loses Military Primacy - Report
    Chinese Military Vows 'New' Contributions to Stability in Hong Kong - Report
    US Media Claims Pentagon Developing AI to Predict Chinese, Russian Military Moves in Pacific Region
    In European First, Serbia Acquires Chinese Military Drones
    India Sets up Military Landing Ground for Fighter Jets near Chinese Border
    Tags:
    DF-41, military, parade, ICBM, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Extended Executive Time
    Extended Executive Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse