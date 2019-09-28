Speeding Train Leaves Elephant Critically Injured in India [Graphic Video 18+]

New Delhi (Sputnik): A heart-wrenching video of a critically injured elephant trying to get away from railroad tracks after being crushed by a speeding train in the Indian state of West Bengal is leaving social media users crestfallen.

The forceful collision on Friday wrecked the train’s engine in the state’s Jalpaiguri district. The incident occurred on a stretch notorious for elephant deaths since the rail line running through the elephant corridor was converted to broad gauge.

In the video, the hapless elephant, with blood oozing out its body can be seen struggling to move away from the train tracks. The ultimate fate of the jumbo is not known.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities

WARNING: INTENSELY DISTURBING VIDEO of an #elephant hit by a train today at Banarhat, Jalpaiguri, Bengal. Wildlife dept trying to give it medical aid. But is @indianrail listening? This is a repeat offence. 7 elephants killed in 2013. Many more since. @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/HAcwGzy3kE — Monideepa Banerjie (@Monideepa62) September 27, 2019

As many as 67 elephants have been mowed down by trains in India between 2013 and the present day.