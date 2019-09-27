Netizens Praise Rescue Workers for Saving Toddler From Deluge in Indian City

New Delhi (Sputnik): A video of an operation to rescue a toddler from a waterlogged area in the Indian city of Pune elicited praise on Thursday for the city’s local administrative authorities.

Pune Municipal Corporation officials rescued a toddler from the Mitra Mandal Chowk area of the city.

The video of the rescue operation went viral on the internet.

#WATCH: Officials of Pune Municipal Corporation yesterday rescued a toddler from waterlogged area in Mitra Mandal Chowk, Pune. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/pyWNi1nByf — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019

Netizens lauded the efforts of personnel to save a young life during the rescue and relief operations.

Love you PMC🥰🥰. — Anchal Singh (@anchalks) September 26, 2019

It is amazing to see how everyone has come together to rescue this adorable baby. Kudos to the team. https://t.co/O0TZbQ8Z2x — Shweta Sharma (@Ss22Shweta) September 26, 2019

4-hr rescue effort saves toddler: It took almost four hours and some precision planning by the Pune fire brigade… http://t.co/oeLkYSkdif — Pune Daily News (@PuneDailyNews) August 7, 2015

@PuneCityTraffic We see lots rain ☔ in Pune but still our Traffic police 🚨 team doing such a great job.

Hatts of for their efforts and we are also helping them.

Jay Hind... — Sumit Janapure (@JanapureSumit) September 26, 2019

​Meanwhile, the toll in the flood-hit city of Pune rose to 12 on Thursday. Over 10,000 people have been evacuated to safer locations by disaster relief agencies.

So far, at least 150 houses have collapsed due to a sudden surge in water flows following heavy rainfall in the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a bulletin on Thursday saying that rains in Pune would subside after 27 September. The weather monitoring body said the city and adjoining areas were hit by rains due to the presence of a cyclonic circulation that started over the Bay of Bengal and has now moved onto the land.

All schools and colleges have been closed in Pune district and neighbouring regions.

The chief minister of the state of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, said he was pained over the loss of lives and added that all necessary assistance is being provided to the affected areas.