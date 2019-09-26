Register
22:49 GMT +326 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Lee, a student under the age of 18, and his father are suing in response to an attack by the Hong Kong Police Force's Special Tactical Unit raptors, which resulted in 14 stitches to his head, blood clots in various areas and nine days in the hospital

    Video: Father of Minor Sues Over Alleged Brutality by Hong Kong Police ‘Raptor’ Unit

    © YouTube/C Kaman
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The father of a student who was allegedly beaten by Hong Kong police late last month has filed a lawsuit against authorities in hopes of discovering the motivation behind the attack that is rumored to have resulted in several deaths.

    On August 31, elite “raptor” squad members belonging to the Hong Kong Police Force’s Special Tactical Unit descended on the Prince Edward Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station in pursuit of “radical protesters,” according to Asia Times.

    Since the incident, the raptors, whose unit was formed to arrest and control demonstrators during the 2014 Umbrella Revolution, have come under fire, as authorities reportedly attacked innocent commuters and were unable to give an accurate initial count of those injured. The discrepancy in reporting prompted rumors of three individuals being missing or even dead.

    Though Hong Kong emergency services officials said “there were no deaths,” as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH), the officers’ refusal to allow members of the press to enter the MTR and the lack of CCTV footage of the station during the operation fanned the flames of distrust.

    Nearly a month later, an Asia Times report revealed the father of a student under 18 years old is seeking answers and payment for his son’s personal injuries, loss and damages suffered due to the alleged “assault and negligence” by the raptor unit.

    According to the lawsuit, the father is also calling for Police Commissioner Stephen Lo Wai Chung to pay punitive damages.

    The student, identified only by his surname “Lee,” and three others sustained major injuries after raptor officers boarded the subway train and proceeded to bash them with batons, according to Ming Pao Daily. After two hits to the head, Lee, who did not have a face mask, lost balance and fell onto a train door before being struck a third time.

    "No injured persons were taken away by police or others whilst they were being treated by our colleagues. No fire services department personnel saw seriously injured persons taken away by police," Lo Shun Tong, fire services senior assistant chief ambulance officer, said earlier this month, SMH reported.

    Lee told Ming Pao that he received aid from a first-aid volunteer while the train traveled to the Yau Ma Tei MTR station. After arriving at the hospital, the student had to get his head shaved so doctors could address three wounds with a total of 14 stitches. Lee spent nine days in Kwong Wah Hospital to recover from a combination of head injuries and blood clots in his shoulder, knee and leg.

    While the father is seeking compensation through the lawsuit, he says the primary motivation for the suit is to understand what warranted the level of violence that occurred on August 31.

    In addition to several serious injuries, the SMH reported that police Senior Superintendent Yu Hoi Kwan revealed that 53 people were arrested in total, with the youngest individual being a 13-year-old child.

    Related:

    Video: Chinese Troop Rotation in Hong Kong Raises Fears of Beijing Intervention
    China Fires Back At US Lawmakers’ ‘Sheer Hypocrisy’ in Proposal to Ban Tear Gas Exports
    China Confirms Arrest of American FedEx Pilot Over Alleged Munition Smuggling
    Chinese Researchers Reveal World’s First Handheld Sonic ‘Crowd Control’ Weapon
    ‘An Impossible Situation’: Hong Kong’s Lam Faces ‘Tall Order’ Meeting Protest Demands
    Tags:
    hospital, attack, cop, Police, lawsuit, Hong Kong, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    No More Frog Legs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse