Hong Kong Protesters Block Roads to Prevent Chief Executive From Leaving Stadium - Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) – A group of protesters used fences and bricks on Thursday to block the roads near Hong Kong's Queen Elizabeth Stadium, where Chief Executive Carrie Lam was meeting with public figures, the RTHK media outlet reported.

According to the RTHK media outlet, the demonstrators likely prevented Lam from leaving the stadium, but her current location remains unknown.

Despite the police warning demonstrators that they were taking part in an unauthorised rally, they remained in the streets. The police have not intervened yet.

Outside Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai 11:20pm, 2 hours post-dialogue Carrie Lam reportedly remains inside the building, outside maybe 100 protesters and at least twice as many media and first-aiders. pic.twitter.com/E0WUuejBu7 — Antony Dapiran (@antd) September 26, 2019

Earlier in the day, Lam launched a political dialogue with Hong Kong residents amid anti-government demonstrations. The talks, which involved 130 people, lasted for some 2.5 hours.

As the dialogue is about to start, a few hundreds of protesters are gathering outside of the Queen Elizabeth Stadium. #CarrieLam #HongKongProtest pic.twitter.com/Rfxd9DshNh — Lea Li (@Lealokkk) September 26, 2019

The mass protests in Hong Kong started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws. On 12 June, the day the bill was scheduled for a second reading in the city's Legislative Council, hundreds of thousands of protesters filled the streets, eventually leading to clashes with security forces. Dozens of people ended up being injured, while dozens more were detained.

In early September, Lam announced her decision to formally withdraw the controversial extradition bill. However, protesters said that they would continue rallying until she met their remaining demands, which include ending legal procedures against fellow demonstrators and launching an investigation into police violence.