NASA Launches Miniature Satellite Designed by Indian Teen

New Delhi (Sputnik): The miniature satellite was successfully launched from NASA's Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility in the US state of New Mexico early Tuesday and achieved an altitude of 38 km.

The satellite named “RamanSat 2” and measuring 4 cm x 4 cm x 4 cm, has been developed by a budding astronomer, Aabhaas Sikka, who is currently studying mechanical engineering in Delhi, the media reported on Wednesday.

The experiment, which is intended to make the exploration of space safer for humans and satellites, consisted of a balloon carrying “RamanSat 2”.

© NASA . SPACE-India From Left to right: Vivek Srivastava, Vikrant Narang, Sachin Bahmba, Aabhaas Sikka

The balloon was successfully launched from NASA's Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility in New Mexico early Tuesday, and achieved an altitude of 38 km.

Carrying state-of-the-art equipment, the satellite is made to measure radiation from the sun and space reaching the Earth.

Proud of the 17-year old's achievement, people took to Twitter to share the news and congratulate Sikka.

​To interest more students in space, NASA conducts an international space competition titled “Cubes in Space” in partnership with a US-based non-profit organisation called idoodledu inc.

The competition provides an opportunity for students to build their experiments, out of which the chosen ones are flown to space.

This year, of the total of 350 experiment proposals were submitted by participants from around the world, 160 were selected to be flown by NASA.

"RamanSat 2” was developed during his internship with SPACE-India, a New Delhi-based organisation working in the field of astronomy, space education and technology. His project was selected from India.

In 2017, a high school team from India’s Chennai city developed a satellite that was launched by NASA as part of the same project. The satellite was named after late former Indian president Dr. A. P.J Abdul Kalam.

After successfully launching a lunar orbiter as part of its "Chandrayaan 2" lunar project in August, the India Space Research Organisation is preparing for a manned space mission, "Gangayaan", in 2022.