Twitter Warriors Clash Over Trump Calling Indian Prime Minister Modi 'Father of Nation'

New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump has stirred a Twitterstorm ever since he compared Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to American "King of Rock and Roll" Elvis Presley, and addressing Modi as the “Father of India” when the two met in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Several Indian opposition figures have expressed displeasure over the use of phrase “Father of the Nation”, which is reserved for the country’s freedom struggle icon Mahatma Gandhi, by US President Donald Trump in relation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hitting out at Trump, Indian politician Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that he is illiterate and has no knowledge of India's history, adding that the US president's statement insulted the legacy of India.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had also reproached the Trump comment, saying it is an insult to Mahatma Gandhi and that he certainly doesn’t feel proud of the "praise" certain Bharatiya Janata Party leaders may be feeling.

However, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi’s bonhomie also prompted Twitter users to indulge in a debate. With nearly 2,600 tweets, #ModiFatherFaceoff was trending on Twitter on Thursday, with some people trolling President Trump for his remark.

Looking at the Headlines which we know r understated, wld we say tht #HowdyModi extravaganza was beneficial for INDIA apart frm being bestowed with yet another #FatherofTheNation by a slippery POTUS who is up for impeachment himself ?!🤔🤨 #TrumpImpeachment #ModiFatherFaceOff pic.twitter.com/PxHE6OVI4T — sangeeta mehra (@sango20) September 26, 2019

#ModiFatherFaceOff Who is trump ? Any freedom fighter ? Any Indian Army Person ? Have we lost our mind that some bullshits of other countries now will tell us to choose our father ? MKG will always be father of InDia #bjpmocksdemocracy — Aslam Naikwade (@AslamNaikwade) September 26, 2019

I cannot believe this is even a discussion. And that a whole bunch of people actually took something that trump said as gospel truth. He doesn’t know what he’s blabbering about most of the time. Stop kissing white supremacist ass. #ModiFatherFaceOff — That squirrel (@anjusabu) September 26, 2019

#ModiFatherFaceOff



Three pillars of our Modern Democracy finding Trump..!!



Liberals Intellectuals Congress

⏬ ⏬ ⏬ pic.twitter.com/wuZO3GGxFg — Mohit (@JIILCK85) September 26, 2019

Some netizens shared hilarious memes, including one of Gandhi walking away from the currency note.

#ModiFatherFaceOff@realDonaldTrump never compared @narendramodi with #Gandhi it was an honest gesture in appreciation, no one prompted him to say so #MahatmaGandhiFatherOfNation



Haters only hate people they themselves can never be !#FatherOfNewIndia pic.twitter.com/q6jagppf9Y — Gaurav Mishra (@ImKGauravMishra) September 26, 2019

Nów @narendramodi #FatherOfIndia 🇮🇳THIS is what AMERICAN KNOWS ... then tell how is he of 🇮🇳 #Liberal ... yeh din DURR NAHI #NewIndia pic.twitter.com/NrnsouewjB — Shraddha Chaturvedi (@ShraddhaChatu20) September 25, 2019

Others backed Trump, saying it is unnecessary to hype on his comments as he was trying to honour Prime Minister Modi.

#ModiFatherFaceOff Trump must have made this comment out of courtesy in view of the Indian PM endorsing his candidature for re-election why so much fuss over here? — Totlani Krishan (@kktotlani) September 25, 2019

Also, how about we stop discussing who the Father of India is and start working on issues that really matter?#ModiFatherFaceOff — Vaishnav (@iamvaishnavv) September 26, 2019

US President Trump and Prime Minister Modi met on 24 September at a joint press conference after the latter rallied alongside POTUS at the "Howdy Modi" event in Texas.

"I remember India before... it was very torn. There was a lot of dissension, lot of fighting. And he brought it all together. Like a father would bring it together. We would call him the father of India... I think he has done a fantastic job," the US president said.