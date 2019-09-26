New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian media cited intelligence sources as claiming on Wednesday that the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e Mohammad was plotting attacks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Indian intelligence agencies have issued an alert to all of the country's military basis and other key establishments about possible suicide attacks by trained militants belonging to the UN-designated terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Keeping the threat perception in view, the Indian Army has closed all roads in its base in southern Secunderabad for night traffic to civilians. Several army facilities, including a major formation responsible for providing material and logistical support to the army during war and peace, are located in Secunderabad.

Road Closure - Sec'bad

The alert level has been enhanced in view of security situation prevailing. High alert across the country. Military establishment are in the target list of anti national elements. Road closure will be effected from 10 PM of 26 Sep 19 to 06 AM of 30 Sep 19. — PRO, Hyderabad, Ministry of Defence (@dprohyd) September 25, 2019

​Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat had revealed earlier this week that ”at least 500 terrorists" are waiting to cross the Line of Control, the de facto border with Pakistan. Sources estimate that over 50 terrorists have already crossed over to the Indian side in the last two months.

In past few weeks, Indian authorities and military officers have accused Pakistan of reactivating the launch pad in Balakot, in retaliation for New Delhi’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August. Indian fighter jets had bombed an alleged JeM camp on 27 February.

Last Wednesday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan warned terrorists against spreading violence in Kashmir, saying the Indian authorities were waiting for “any excuse” to crack down on the residents of Kashmir.

Kashmir has been at the core of tensions between the India and Pakistan, ever since they gained freedom from the British colonial rule in 1947. Both control part of Kashmir, but claim it in full. They have also fought three wars since then, including two over Kashmir.

The already-poor relations between the South Asian neighbours were further exacerbated in the first week of August when New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special quasi-autonomous status.

Pakistan, which claims to be a stakeholder in the Kashmir issue, criticised India's move, downgrading diplomatic ties with New Delhi and suspending trade and communications with its neighbour.