Register
09:05 GMT +326 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Howdy, Modi rally celebrating Modi at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, U.S. September 22, 2019.

    'Those Are Two Nuclear Countries': Trump Calls on Pakistan and India to 'Work it Out’

    © REUTERS / Daniel Kramer
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump said he had “very productive" conversations with the prime ministers of Pakistan and India on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Session in New York.

    US President Donald Trump has once again signalled his readiness to broker talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, whom he described as “two good friends”, on the long-standing Kashmir issue.

    “You look at the two gentlemen heading those two countries — two good friends of mine — I said, 'Fellas, work it out. Just work it out.' Those are two nuclear countries. They’ve got to work it out,” said Trump in his opening remarks at the press conference.

    The US president said that while, with many other nations, he talked about “achieving stronger ties of fair and reciprocal trade", with Pakistan and India “we talked about Kashmir”.

    “Because they’re at very serious odds right now, and hopefully that’ll get better,” he added.

    Trump shared a stage at a stadium in Houston, Texas with Prime Minister Modi and addressed an Indian diaspora crowd numbering in the tens of thousands earlier this week, and later the two had bilateral discussions on a wide range of issues, including Kashmir and the trade deficit between US and India. He also met Pakistan’s Imran Khan on Monday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York.

    “I would be willing to help if both wanted. If both Pakistan, let’s say, and India wanted me to do that, I am ready, willing, and able. It’s a complex issue. It’s been going on for a long time. But if both wanted it, I would be ready to do it,” said the US president after the meeting with Khan.

    Kashmir has been a major flashpoint between India and Pakistan, ever since they gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947. Both control part of Kashmir, but claim it in full. They've also fought three wars since then; two were over Kashmir.

    Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours escalated in the first week of the August after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Pakistan, which claims to be a stakeholder in the Kashmir issue, reacted furiously to India's move. Islamabad downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian envoy. Pakistan also suspended trade and communications with New Delhi and mounted a diplomatic offensive.

    Related:

    Indian PM Modi Hardsells Trump Among Indian Diaspora; Trump Makes an Election Pitch in Houston
    Twitter Amused as Imran Khan Urges Trump to Help Solve Kashmir Crisis as 'World Leader'
    Live: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan Holds Press Conference at UN General Assembly
    Tags:
    Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir, Narendra Modi, Imran Khan, Pakistan, India, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People taking pictures in Kolomenskoye park in Moscow
    Splendour of Fall at Its Best: Travel Tips to Beat Autumn Blues
    No More Frog Legs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse