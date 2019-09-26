Magnitude 6.5 Quake Jolts Eastern Indonesia - USGS

According to the Indonesia Geophysics Agency, the epicenter of the tremor was registered just southwest of Seram Island.

Loca authorities have not issued a tsunami warning. The Indonesia geophysics agency, has, however, reported a stronger 6.8 magnitude. There have been no reports of damage or casualties.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake hit about 37 kilometers (23 miles) northeast of Ambon in the Maluku province at 8:46 a.m. local time, at a depth of 29 kilometers.

Indonesia is part of the Pacific Ocean's 'Ring of Fire', denoting large areas of coastal regions that are a significant seismic zone known for powerful earthquakes.

In 2018, a powerful tsunami triggered by a volcano eruption struck the Indonesian coastal areas in Sunda Strait, killing 430 people and injuring over 1,400.