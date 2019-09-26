Register
09:05 GMT +326 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Indian security personnel stands guard on a deserted road during restrictions after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 23, 2019

    China Has 'Misread' New Delhi's Decision on Kashmir's Special Status, Indian Foreign Minister Says

    © REUTERS / Danish Ismail
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has said New Delhi had anticipated that the decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir would elicit different reactions from China and Pakistan.

    In an interview with the president of the Asia Society Policy Institute and former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd on Tuesday, Jaishankar said Beijing had misread New Delhi’s 5 August move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

    “I think the Chinese misread what was happening there. I went a few days after the legislation to China and explained to them that as far as they were concerned, nothing had changed. India’s boundary had not changed, the Line of Actual Control had not changed,” the Indian minister said.

    Maintaining that changes in Jammu and Kashmir have no impact on India’s external boundaries, Jaishankar told Kevin Rudd: “We are sort of reformatting this within our existing boundaries.”

    India and China share a 3,488 km-long border. Special Representatives of both countries have so far had 21 rounds of talks to resolve their boundary disputes.

    Earlier this month, Beijing said it was opposed to any unilateral action by India that would complicate bilateral boundary-related matters.

    In a joint statement with Pakistan issued last month, China said New Delhi and Islamabad needed to resolve their dispute over Kashmir in a way that complied with the United Nations Charter, relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

    Following India’s move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir last month, China had approached the UN Security Council for a “closed-door” meeting to discuss the issue on 16 August. The meeting, however, ended without any outcome.

    Tensions between India and Pakistan have ratcheted up since the 5 August revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

    Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic relations and suspended trade with India, and used every available platform, domestic or foreign, to voice its dissent and highlight the alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

    India has countered by saying decisions related to Jammu and Kashmir are internal in nature and any discussion with Pakistan on Kashmir has to be done bilaterally.

    Both countries have fought three wars, two of them over Kashmir, since they gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

    Tags:
    revocation, foreign minister, status, territorial issue, Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People taking pictures in Kolomenskoye park in Moscow
    Splendour of Fall at Its Best: Travel Tips to Beat Autumn Blues
    No More Frog Legs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse