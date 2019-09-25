New Delhi (Sputnik): A popular American comedian of Indian-origin has confirmed that he was denied entry at the “Howdy Modi” event in Houston last weekend, allegedly due to some remarks he made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The rumour about Hasan Minhaj being prevented from entering ‘Howdy Modi’ venue first started doing the rounds, when a video clip of him conversing with the authorities at the venue surfaced online. Minhaj later confirmed the media reports.

Never got a chance to say Howdy Modi.https://t.co/6nQn4Gl8VH — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) September 24, 2019

​The host of a Netflix original series “The Patriot Act”, who has 660,000 YouTube subscribers of his channel, appeared on the talk show – Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday.

Narrating the incident to Meyers, Minhaj shared how the venue authorities ‘honoured’ him by kicking him out of the stadium.

Minhaj’s tweet has already gathered nearly 7,000 likes and 2,000 re-tweets.

The comedian took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi and drew parallels between him and US President Donald Trump in March during 2019 parliamentary elections in India. The 30-minute video drew 35,64,077 views and 126,000 likes on YouTube.

Minhaj’s tweet evoked mixed responses. While some people extended warmth to Minhaj, some said he needed better jokes.

We got all the jokes but to be flippant and supercial about intractable, complicated things doesnt go down well.

Making jokes is his right and privelege.

He and his fans have to deal with the fallout.

Plain as that. — Peeps (@VerBubbly) September 24, 2019

Why you didn't get a chance ?

1. All despots feel threatened by the comedians.

2. There already were two comedians, third had no place.

3. Islamophobia.

4. Both wouldn't have understood your English, they are juveniles as speakers.

5. Both love spotlights, no outshining by you. — Joiedevivre (@Audacitycourage) September 24, 2019

A satirist has said that only two human can defeat dictators , one Mahatma Gandhi and the other Charlie Chaplin .



So it's true so called Powerful leader's are afraid of comedian's . — Leonidas (@Leonidas7835) September 24, 2019

that's the Indian "Freedom of Speech" for you for speaking against your elders 🙄 — dolly jeswani (@DollyJeswani) September 24, 2019

Hailing from the Indian city of Aligarh, Minhaj is also an actor and writer, known for the US TV programme “The Daily Show” and a 2017 Netflix movie “Homecoming King.”