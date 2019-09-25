Twitterstorm as Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan Poised to Get India's Highest Film Honour

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is set to receive Indian cinema’s coveted ‘Dada Saheb Phalke Award’, and his millions of fans are registering their excitement on social media

Indian Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that actor Amitabh Bachchan is getting the most prestigious Indian movie award, the Dada Saheb Phalke prize.

The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him.@narendramodi @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/obzObHsbLk — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 24, 2019

The legendary actor has starred in nearly 200 movies over 50 years.

The actor who systematically numbers his tweets took to his Twitter handle and shared an emotional tweet number 3,298 with his 38.6 million followers.

T 3298 - There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in ..

I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude ..



कृतज्ञ हूँ मैं , परिपूर्ण , आभार और धन्यवाद ... मैं केवल एक विनयपूर्ण , विनम्र अमिताभ बच्चन हूँ pic.twitter.com/ESfV7ms6fZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 24, 2019

Amitabh’s tweet has gathered nearly 45,000 likes and 3,500 re-tweets on the social media platform.

Congratulatory messages from fans have been pouring in since Tuesday evening. Some fans recalled how Amitabh survived a near fatal accident on the set of one of his movies back in 1982.

24 September 1982 Amitabh Bachchan return home from the hospital after the fatal accident on the set of Coolie & today after 37 years also 24 September 2019,Amit ji awarded with the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward

Love and respect

pic.twitter.com/tjIGQXzPk9 — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) September 24, 2019

Your contribution to the film industry is unparalleled. Sheer performance over couple of generations is simply awesome. A very clear reflection of your talent inasmuch your tenacity. — Subhash Kaul (@KaulSubhash) September 25, 2019

The #DadaSahebPhalke award is Lucky to get Mr. Amitabh Bachchan Love #AmitabhBachchan

pic.twitter.com/FOEYMHouMy — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) September 24, 2019

You hv given us Then & Now !!!

2️⃣4️⃣Sept is Mr Bachhans Day : After the great #Coolie accident Today with Pride #AB still entertains us .. We are the recipients of His fabulous appearances on screen〰️magnetic personality wooing us!!

Deservedly winning 😇🏆

#DadaSahebPhalkeAward pic.twitter.com/6zrzlCnnkD — Neelum Guha (@zoinxy) September 24, 2019

The actor’s children – Shweta Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan congratulated him on his achievement, expressing how proud and overjoyed they were.

Bollywood bosses, many of whom claim to have joined the film industry to follow in the footsteps of Bachchan, also expressed their excitement at the news.

The most inspiring legend of Indian Cinema!!!! He is a bonafide rock star!!! I am honoured and proud to be in the Era of AMITABH BACHCHAN! The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward to @SrBachchan https://t.co/wPepdsbugL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 24, 2019

There is no mention of Indian cinema without this Legend! He has redefined cinema with every role & deserves every accolade for his innumerable contributions! Congratulations @SrBachchan! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward https://t.co/sBJ7aHlGCI — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 24, 2019

No one deserves this more!!!! @SrBachchan Sir, heartiest congratulations!!!! Am thrilled to bits!!! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward -this is an honour for every #AmitabhBachchan Fan including me - Thank you @PrakashJavdekar ji - https://t.co/3Z9YvOJYz6 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 24, 2019

Noone, absolutely noone deserves this more. Sir you teach us what work ethic really means, and how to remain motivated, dedicated and kind every single day. Congratulations sir. ❤️#DadaSahebPhalkeAward @SrBachchan — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 25, 2019

In his illustrious career, Amitabh has won four National Film Awards for Best Actor. He last won it for his 2015 film, Piku in which he shared the screen with Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan.