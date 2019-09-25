Imran Khan's Adviser Faces Online Flak for 'Trivial' Remark on Quake in Pakistan That Killed 37

New Delhi (Sputnik): A day after an earthquake jolted northern Pakistan leaving 30 dead and 400 injured, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Adviser on Information and Broadcasting outraged many with her comments, which stirred up a strong social media response.

Addressing a meeting at the National Institute of Information Technology in Islamabad on Tuesday, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Prime Minister Khan's special adviser, said that when there is a change, there is a sense of restiveness at the bottom as well, in an apparent reference to the powerful earthquake that hit the country.

She added, referring to the buzz word “change” of Pakistan’s PTI government, that the “earth is not ready to accept the change so early.”

Firdous Ashiq Awan's comments on the earthquake are disgusting, to say the least. For these ministers everything revolves around their lame tabdeeli. pic.twitter.com/Q564bmfEM8 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 24, 2019

Many felt shocked after listening to Awan's statement that went viral on social media, with some slamming it as a “shameful” jibe about the natural disaster that is currently affecting many people in the country.

Following the backlash, Awan objected to the twisting of her statement’s meaning and said her remark was taken out of context, local media reported.

Pakistani Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said the comments in no way represent government’s viewpoint nor should such remarks have been made in relation to such a tragedy.

Since Govt means collective responsibility I apologize for the shock and hurt felt by the SAPM's insensitive and inappropriate remarks on the earthquake and her jocular tone on an issue of human suffering. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 24, 2019

The video of Awan’s statement was also criticised on social media, as many felt it appeared to trivialise a natural disaster that claimed so many lives and damage to property.

"Jab koi tabdeeli ati hai tu nechay koi betabi hoti hai," does this woman hear herself? — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 24, 2019

These guys I mean the so called leaders in PAK ,have they ever gone to even an elementary school — kishore singh (@kishoresingh14) September 24, 2019

Truly hard to decide which PTI minister is more embarrassing. Today it is definitely Firdous Ashiq Awan, but who knows what fresh hell tomorrow will bring. 🤷‍♀️ — Nida Kirmani (@nidkirm) September 25, 2019

Many Pakistani Twitterati also slammed her for the jibe.

Thank you minister for realising this but the apology must come publicly from @Dr_FirdousPTI as she apathetically made fun of a tragedy where people have lost their loved ones. I seriously wonder what was @PTIofficial thinking to include her in this “tabdeeli”. She needs to go. — R Zahra (@RabaabZ) September 25, 2019

What is wrong with you ma’am she is the information minister of government her view point has to only reflect the governments view point. Is it time for her to pack up or you all want to pack up in a couple of months together? — Arif M Chaudhary (@arifmschaudhary) September 25, 2019

Disgusting same on you,

you making fun of poeple who are suffering from earthquake #mirpor #firdousashiqawan — Nadeem Abbas (@Nadeem_abbas123) September 25, 2019

​On Tuesday, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Kashmir region in Pakistan, killing 37 and injuring 400 more, with officials saying massive damage occurred to properties and infrastructure in the region.