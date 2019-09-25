'Where Do You Find Them?' Day After Trolling Pakistani Journos, Trump Cracks Same Joke With Indians

New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump has recetly made several offers to mediate between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir dispute, but when Indian journalists asked him about his stance at the UN Headquarters, he left it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take care of it.

During a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump did not share India's perception that Pakistan is harbouring terrorists:

“You mentioned Pakistan, but Iran would have to be at the top of the list. Because if you look at terrorist states, that’s been the number one for a long time,” he responded.

In a quirky response to another question, Trump left it to India and Pakistan to find a solution to the vexed Kashmir dispute.

“I had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Khan. It was a long meeting and we discussed a lot. And I think he’d like to see something happen that would be very fruitful, very peaceful. And I think that will happen, ultimately. I really believe that these two great gentlemen will get together and work something,” said Trump.

Trump, on several occasions, had offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue, most recently ahead of his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday. However, when he was asked about his roadmap for dealing with Pakistan’s alleged state-sponsored terrorism, he took an indirect jab at the journalist, turning to Modi.

“Boy, you have great reporters. I wish I had reporters like this. You’re doing better than anybody I’ve ever heard. Where do you find these reporters? This is a great thing.”

Trump had also snubbed Pakistani journalists during a press conference with Prime Minister Imran Khan, when he asked Khan, “Where do you find reporters like these?”

During Trump's meeting with Modi, he told him to "fulfil his promise to better the lives of the Kashmiri people", according to a White House press statement.

India and Pakistan have vied for the Kashmir region — the southern part of which is de facto located in India's Jammu and Kashmir regions — since the end of British rule in 1947. Despite a ceasefire reached in 2003 after several armed conflicts, instability has continued to plague the region, leading to the emergence of various extremist groups.

Tensions increased earlier in August after India revoked the special semi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir state. Under the government’s new initiative, Jammu and Kashmir will be divided into two union territories that will be under New Delhi's control.

Pakistan reacted angrily to India downgrading the Muslim-majority region to a territory and promised to protect Kashmiris. Islamabad expelled the Indian ambassador, halted bilateral trade and promised to raise the issue with the International Court of Justice.