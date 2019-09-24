Twitter Amused as Imran Khan Urges Trump to Help Solve Kashmir Crisis as 'World Leader'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s suggestion to US President Donald Trump that he should take responsibility to solve the Kashmir crisis with India as the leader of the world’s most powerful country, evoked a lot of - mainly negative - social media responses.

Imran Khan and Donald Trump were addressing a joint press conference in New York on Monday on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session, when the Pakistani prime minister said: "Trump heads the most powerful country in the world. And the most powerful country in the world has a responsibility. I honestly feel this (Kashmir) crisis could become much bigger. We look to the US to put out flames in the world."

Both spoke about the recent developments in Indian-administered Kashmir, with Khan cautioning Trump about "the beginning of a crisis."

Some netizens saw the humour in Khan’s remark, while others were less charitable about the comments by the two heads of state.

@TimesNow Did anyone observe that Imran Khan is carrying a string of beads in his left hand, and he was constantly moving them when talking to Trump. Is it faith or black magic at play ?? — Sunil Kumar Patil (@sunray74_patil) September 24, 2019

If it's in reference to Imran Trump meet, if yes then Perhaps you've not heard him correctly, virtually he mocked Imran and Pakistani media over Kashmir and India as aggressor.

Watch that footage again... https://t.co/FbBuS5BkDT — खोटा_सिक्का™ 💦 (@Gk_India33) September 24, 2019

So the next day Trumpji backs Imran Khan and criticizes Modiji and all of a sudden the bhagats go silent on Modi Trump bhai bhai tango 😅😅 — Ajay kohli (@ajkohli) September 24, 2019

Really? Hilarious JOINT press conference by Trump n Imran Khan in USA

Reporter: Bla bla kashmir bla

Trump: (To Imran Khan) Is this your guy?

Reporter: Rant rant kashmir rant

Trump: (To Khan) I like this dude!

Reporter: bicker bicker

Trump: (To Khan) Where do you find these guys? — Chatur Baniya (@chillshaily) September 24, 2019

USA Should stop all Aid to TERROR SUPPORTER @ImranKhanPTI

Our Friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump Should Take Note of what Imran said.

cc@PMOIndia — RAJKUMAR MATTU (@rajkumarmattu) September 24, 2019

Many countries wanted to meet me me. But out of all it is a great honor for me to meet PM Imran Khan.-President Trump

The PM of Pakistan scores massive admiration in USA. #ManOfPeaceImranKhan — iShais (@shaista_siddiq) September 24, 2019

Two takeaways from Imran-Trump meeting:



1️⃣ Imran Khan’s perchi-less confidence is a disaster



2️⃣ Lifafa journalists badly need English speaking skills to avoid being mocked by Trump#ImranKhanDoctrine #UNGA — Zaheer Wazir 🌹 (@zaheerwazir1) September 23, 2019

Specifically referring to Kashmir, President Trump said: "I think I would be an extremely good arbitrator. I've done it before, believe it or not. And I've never failed as an arbitrator. I've been asked to arbitrate disputes — pretty big ones — from ... friends.”

Trump met with Khan on Monday, a day after attending the “Howdy Modi” rally in Houston with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Trump-Khan meeting was the second one since July when the US president offered to mediate the decades-long Kashmir conflict.

Trump also held phone talks with the Pakistani and Indian prime ministers in August when the Kashmir crisis was at its height.

Relations between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India have plummeted since the Indian parliament scrapped the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir state.

The stripping of this special quasi-autonomous status was followed up by another announcement that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would be separate federal government administered union territories.

Islamabad rejected the Indian move, calling it a direct violation of the UN Resolutions on Kashmir and the bilateral Simla Agreement of 1972. It downgraded diplomatic relations and suspended trade with New Delhi.

India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from British colonial rule in 1947.