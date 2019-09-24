'Where Do You Find Them?' Donald Trump’s Jab at Pakistani Reporters Leaves Imran Khan Red-Faced

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was left speechless when US President Donald Trump took aim at the reporters accompanying Khan’s contingent, after they quizzed him during a press conference.

While taking questions from Pakistani journalists during a joint media briefing on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York, one of the Pakistani journalists described India as aggressor in a long-winded question about Kashmir.

Pointing towards Pakistan prime minister, Trump snubbed the reporter saying: “Are you from his (Imran Khan’s) team? You are saying things that you think. Yours is not a question but a statement.”

At one point, Trump asked a Pakistani journalist to keep his questions short.

The reporter again asked the US President about alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, prompting Trump to turn towards Khan and ask him: “Where do you find reporters like these? These guys are fantastic.”

Trump to Pakistani reporters: "This is the kind of reporter I like. Are you a member of his (Imran's) team?" "you’re saying what you think.. let me put that one down as a statement."

"Where do you find reporters like this? These guys are fantastic." Goes ahead, doesn't answer. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Fo8wLLqLK0 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 23, 2019

While the situation left Khan red-faced, others broke into laughter in the hall.

The remarks of President Trump and an awkward situation for Pakistani Prime Minister Khan allowed Indian social media users to make fun of the incident.

US President, interestingly, won many hearts as the appreciated him snubbing Pakistani journalists.

The joint media briefing was the second meeting between Khan and Trump within a month. The US President previously offered to mediate between Indian and Pakistan over Kashmir.