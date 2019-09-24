Gucci Model Protests at Milan Fashion Week Against an Outfit Teasing Mental Health Patients

Displaying an all-white straitjacket and pants ensemble, model Ayesha Tan-Jones, chosen to walk the ramp for a segment featuring “utilitarian uniforms,” flashed her palms to the camera to show the phrase – “Mental health is not fashion.”
A straitjacket is a garment shaped like a jacket with long sleeves and is designed to restrain people who may cause harm to themselves or others.
According to Gucci’s Instagram post, the straitjacket was aimed to “represent how through fashion, power is exercised over life, to eliminate self-expression.”
Uniforms, utilitarian clothes, normative dress, including straitjackets, were included in the #GucciSS20 fashion show as the most extreme version of a uniform dictated by society and those who control it. These clothes were a statement for the fashion show and will not be sold. @alessandro_michele designed these blank-styled clothes to represent how through fashion, power is exercised over life, to eliminate self-expression. This power prescribes social norms, classifying and curbing identity. The Creative Director’s antidote is seen in the Gucci Spring Summer 2020 lineup of 89 looks, he has designed a collection that conveys fashion as a way to allow people to walk through fields of possibilities, cultivate beauty, make diversity sacrosanct and celebrate the self in expression and identity. #AlessandroMichele
However, Tan-Jones disagreed with the use of the jackets. Without revealing any names, in an Instagram post Jones noted many of the other Gucci models who featured in the show felt “just as strongly” as she did about this depiction of straitjackets.
Hello ✨ I just want to say Thank You for all the support so many of you have given me since I lifted my hands in peaceful protest on the Gucci Runway show yesterday 💖 I feel very blessed to be surrounded by supportive comrades, and to know that there are so many people sharing support online for this action ✊🏽 I want to use this opportunity to remind people that this sort of bravery, is only a simple gesture compared to the bravery that people with mental health issues show everyday. To have the bravery to get out of bed, to greet the day, and to live their lives is an act of strength, and I want to thank you for being here and being YOU ! ☀️ The support people have shown to my act is more than I could imagine, so I only trust that we will share this same support to our friends, siblings, loved ones, acquaintances, internet friends or even strangers, who might be going through tough times with their Mental Health. Showing up for them may come in many forms, check in via text or DM, listen to them with patience and without judgement, offer a helping hand with household tasks like food shop, cooking or cleaning, regularly remind them how amazing and strong they are, but also that is okay feel the feels too, Lets show up for people with mental health and help end the stigma together !🌻 Many of the other Gucci models who were in the show felt just as strongly as I did about this depiction of straightjackets, and without their support I would not have had the courage to walk out and peacefully protest. Some have chosen to donate a portion their fee, and I 100% of mine, to mental health charities, who are doing amazing work for people today! Below are tags to some amazing charities that I encourage, if you have the resources and capacity to, please donate in any way you can, and in my linktree ( in bio ) is a google doc to websites for more charities ! <3 Also, please comment any other Mental Health organisations globally you would like to support and share, as my resources are UK/US based currently 💫 blessings, love & rage - Ayesha / YaYa 🌈 ✨ ✨ ✨ @mindcharity @mermaidsgender @qtpocmentalhealth @stonewalluk @switchboardlgbt @lgbtswitchboard @papyrus_uk
Taking to Instagram, Jones, who herself claims to have suffered mental issues, shared a picture of herself showing her protest message along with a clip of herself.
“As an artist and model who has experienced my own struggles with mental health, as well as family members and loved ones who have been affected by depression, anxiety, bipolar and schizophrenia, it is hurtful and insensitive for a major fashion house such as Gucci to use this imagery as a concept for a fleeting fashion moment,” Jones wrote.
“It is in bad taste for Gucci to use the imagery of straitjackets and outfits alluding to mental patients, while being rolled out on a conveyor belt as if a piece of factory meat,” she stated.
STATEMENT for my protest of the @gucci show ✊🏽 MENTAL HEALTH IS NOT FASHION
Her posts gathered overwhelming responses from people who praised her bravery and demeaned Gucci’s insensitivity towards mental health patients.
“Find it difficult to see that it took getting all the way to the runway before anyone called out how insensitive this ‘show’ concept would be, thank you @ayeshatanjones for saying how it really is,” a comment read.
Titled “New Forms of Subjection,” the show intended to explore if fashion can be a means of resistance.
According to the report, Gucci told the New York Times that because of the show’s theme, it felt that Tan-Jones should be permitted to protest.
