Register
09:56 GMT +324 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pollution

    India, Sweden Announce Initiative to Drive Greenhouse Gas-Emitting Industries to Low-Carbon Economy

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The UN Summit on Climate Change in New York has become the stage for several global initiatives to mitigate the challenges of anthropogenic climate change and global warming.

    Following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call that “what we are doing at the moment is just not enough”, New Delhi took the lead with Stockholm to help guide the world’s heaviest greenhouse gas emitting industries towards a low-carbon economy.

    Several other countries, including Argentina, France, Germany, South Korea and the UK as well as a group of companies have joined the move. The global initiative supported by World Economic Forum would ensure heavy industries and mobility companies find a workable pathway to deliver on the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

    “Each one of us has to discharge climate responsibilities based on our situations and capacities. I hope that work under the industry transition track will facilitate early diffusion of technology and support to developing countries in this journey,” said Modi in his statement.

    Industry sector emissions, including those from hard-to-abate and energy-intensive sectors like steel, cement, aluminium, aviation and shipping are expected to be responsible for 15.7 Gigatonnes by 2050.

    The international collaboration between countries and industry groups is critical to establish workable policy frameworks and incentives, and to enable joint investment into low carbon infrastructure, said India’s Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javedkar in New York.

    ​UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who hosted the Climate Action Summit in New York ahead of the UN General Assembly called on all leaders – government, private sector, civil society, local authorities and international organisations to come with concrete, realistic plans to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change.  

    The most emotional call at the Summit was by Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old environmental activist from Sweden who accused world leaders of betraying the younger generation.

    “The young people have started to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. If you choose to fail us, I say, we will never forgive you,” Thunberg challenged the collective conscience of the world leaders.  

    Related:

    Group of 16 Teenage Climate Activists Headed by Greta Thunberg Files UN Complaint - UNICEF
    Greta Thunberg Participates in UN's Youth Climate Summit - Video
    UN General Assembly Kicks Off High-Level Debates With Climate Change, Iran Issue Topping Agenda
    Tags:
    Greta Thunberg, Antonio Guterres, Narendra Modi, Climate Change, United Nations, Sweden, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Perfectly Preserved Mummy of Ancient Egypt's Official to Go on Display in Cairo's New Museum
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse