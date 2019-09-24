India, Sweden Announce Initiative to Drive Greenhouse Gas-Emitting Industries to Low-Carbon Economy

New Delhi (Sputnik): The UN Summit on Climate Change in New York has become the stage for several global initiatives to mitigate the challenges of anthropogenic climate change and global warming.

Following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call that “what we are doing at the moment is just not enough”, New Delhi took the lead with Stockholm to help guide the world’s heaviest greenhouse gas emitting industries towards a low-carbon economy.

Several other countries, including Argentina, France, Germany, South Korea and the UK as well as a group of companies have joined the move. The global initiative supported by World Economic Forum would ensure heavy industries and mobility companies find a workable pathway to deliver on the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

“Each one of us has to discharge climate responsibilities based on our situations and capacities. I hope that work under the industry transition track will facilitate early diffusion of technology and support to developing countries in this journey,” said Modi in his statement.

Industry sector emissions, including those from hard-to-abate and energy-intensive sectors like steel, cement, aluminium, aviation and shipping are expected to be responsible for 15.7 Gigatonnes by 2050.

The international collaboration between countries and industry groups is critical to establish workable policy frameworks and incentives, and to enable joint investment into low carbon infrastructure, said India’s Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javedkar in New York.

India & Sweden will work together to ensure that governments, industries & researchers come together for better & affordable innovations. Will take on board all stakeholders to ensure smooth industry transition to achieve low carbon pathways.

​UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who hosted the Climate Action Summit in New York ahead of the UN General Assembly called on all leaders – government, private sector, civil society, local authorities and international organisations to come with concrete, realistic plans to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

The most emotional call at the Summit was by Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old environmental activist from Sweden who accused world leaders of betraying the younger generation.

“The young people have started to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. If you choose to fail us, I say, we will never forgive you,” Thunberg challenged the collective conscience of the world leaders.