Netizens Puzzled Over Video Allegedly Showing Red Smog Shrouding Indonesia Amid Wildfires

Fires have been burning in Indonesia since July and have already destroyed more than 800,000 hectares of rainforest, covering some parts of the country with toxic smoke. High levels of air pollution were also reported in neighbouring Malaysia and Singapore.

A video has been uploaded to Twitter, allegedly showing red skies over Indonesia. The country has been suffering from forest fires over the past few months.

Although most of the viewers expressed their concern with the current environmental situation in Indonesia, there were some who doubted the authenticity of the video.

​Smoke from the fires in Indonesia has resulted in increased air pollution levels in neighbouring Malaysia and Singapore. ​

The fires have been blamed on illegal rainforest clearances for palm oil plantations. Indonesia produced more than half of the world's palm oil in 2018. This oil is widely used in everyday food and cosmetics.