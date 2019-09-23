South Korean Prosecution Raids Home of Justice Minister Within Corruption Probe - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Investigators with the South Korean Prosecutors' Office on Monday raided the home of Justice Minister Cho Kuk in connection with a corruption probe against his family, Yonhap News Agency reported.

According to the Yonhap News Agency, the raid is linked to charges brought against Cho's wife earlier this month — she allegedly falsified papers that helped her daughter get admitted into the medical faculty of the prestigious Korea University in 2010.

The prosecution suspects that Cho and his wife could have destroyed evidence.

The minister refutes the allegations and is considering legal action over those media reports that led to the prosecution's raids.

Cho, who took office on 9 September pledging to reform the Prosecutors' Office, previously served as President Moon Jae-in's aide for civil affairs.