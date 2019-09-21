Over 200 Flights Cancelled in Japan Over Typhoon, Some 33,000 Houses Left Without Power

TOKYO (Sputnik) – Japanese airlines cancelled 204 flights in the southern and southwestern parts of the country over the approaching typhoon of Tapah, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The strong wind has already left some 33,000 houses in the Okinawa Prefecture without power.

The Tapah typhoon is currently located south of Okinawa and is expected to hit the western coast of Japan and the Korean Peninsula.

A large and strong #Typhoon #Tapah is moving on the sea 100 km away from Kumejima now. It will expected to turn to the north east pass through Tsushima Strait after its power reached the peak "Category 1" around East China Sea on tomorrow. #Japan pic.twitter.com/8fK22Xto2U — いしたにみさお (@miyazu_misao) September 21, 2019

TS #Tapah starting a northward jog and will turn NE this weekend. Could become a typhoon before aiming for the Korea Strait Sunday night. Storm will impact SW #Japan & #SouthKorea later Sat & Sun, then strike N #Honshu or #Hokkaido Monday night. pic.twitter.com/57vmH9rXNs — Jason Nicholls (@jnmet) September 20, 2019

The maximum wind speed in the Tapah typhoon reaches 78 miles per hour.