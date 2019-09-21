Street Performer in India Leaves Twitterati Amazed with Juggling Tricks

New Delhi (Sputnik): A street performer in India is drawing unusual attention from a lot of netizens after a video of his juggling skills using various objects has gone viral.

A man from Assam seems so adept at his skills that he can leave many professional jugglers inspired.

In the video, he can be seen performing various tricks by tossing several glass bottles, balls and other random items. At one point he can be seen balancing three bottles on top of one another while standing on one leg as a crowd gathers around him, gawking at his performance.

The viral video is sparking such a wave of reactions from amused social media users, who have hailed him for his amazing talent.

It's true that talent doesn't need stage for recognition. But, such extra ordinary talents deserve a proper platform to motivate n entertain masses. — The Protagonist 🇮🇳 (@RudraMahalaya) September 19, 2019

@imVkohli @RishabhPant17 please appreciate his talent and make him famous by tweeting this video, could help the guy earn his bread easier. — Brajesh Sharma (@brjshshrma) September 19, 2019

Many netizens have stated that such a talented person deserves a proper platform to showcase his skills.

Fabulous,@karanjohar @KirronKherBJP @ColorsTV PL get him on your next reality show.He fully deserves it. — Narayan Mahadevan (@tmnarayan) September 19, 2019

Very true, hope, may get recognition and will get sufficient money to meet family needs and regular daily food. Thanks for the post and drawing the masses attention, Madhav. Talented, needs stage to have the show... — Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta (@Drvinodguptavet) September 19, 2019

Another took a dig at him in a lighter vein.

Plot twist: He is doing all this with immense accuracy even after emptying all the bottles into his stomach. — p (@GyaanduLadka) September 19, 2019

Earlier, a video of an Indian soldier in the Jammu and Kashmir region went viral. The soldier amused many by performing cartwheels and exhibiting hip-hop dance moves.

The Indian state of Assam was in the news recently due to massive destruction caused by floodwater.