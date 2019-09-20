Bollywood Biggies Spill Beans About Lucky Charms on Instagram

Spilling the beans to fans about their lucky charms, Bollywood celebrities are sharing their personal beliefs on social media platforms while helping actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja promote her latest movie.
Titled “What’s Your Lucky Charm?” the series already features Bollywood heartthrobs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Janhavi Kapoor, Raj Kumar Rao, and Ayushmann Khurrana, amongst others, sharing the lucky charms they rely on.
While Ranbir Kapoor admitted to considering red-coloured mail vans lucky for him, his lady love Alia Bhatt revealed that when she truly desires something, she acts out her reaction to the situation in her washroom.
Considering it his lucky charm, actor Varun Dhawan, who has never made any flops in his career, shared that under all circumstances, he ensures that all of his movie trailers are first released specifically in screen number two of PVR cinemas. He watches them while relishing a tub of caramel popcorn.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you so much @varundvn for sharing with us your lucky charm! Aur jab Zoya ka luck tumhaare saath hai, toh jo screen chahoge woh screen lucky ho jaayegi! #WhatsYourLuckyCharm #TheZoyaFactor --- आपका बहुत बहुत धन्यावाद, @varundvn अपना लकी चार्म शेयर करने के लिए ! और जब Zoya का लक तुम्हारे साथ है , तो जो स्क्रीन चाहोगे वो स्क्रीन लकी हो जायेगी !
Katrina Kaif, however, confessed that she is a “mumma’s girl”. She said her mother is her lucky charm.
Adding to the squad, while Sonam Kapoor’s cousin and Bollywood newbie Janhvi Kapoor said she always enters work places with her right foot forward. Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, said he always carries a picture of Lord Krishna that he has been carrying since college days.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @rajkummar_rao for sharing such a sweet and personal lucky charm. #WhatsYourLuckyCharm #TheZoyaFactor
The comments on all these posts showed how much fans enjoyed coming to know unknown aspects of the lives of their favourite stars.
All comments
Show new comments (0)