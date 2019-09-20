Register
20 September 2019
    Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor displays a creation by designer Manish Malhotra, during Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015

    Bollywood Biggies Spill Beans About Lucky Charms on Instagram

    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    New Delhi (Sputnik) – Making an attempt at a light-hearted and interactive way of promoting her film titled “The Zoya Factor” – based on lucky charms – Sonam Kapoor is sharing a series of Instagram posts with stars of the tinsel town amusing fans with stories behind their superstitions.

    Spilling the beans to fans about their lucky charms, Bollywood celebrities are sharing their personal beliefs on social media platforms while helping actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja promote her latest movie.

    Titled “What’s Your Lucky Charm?” the series already features Bollywood heartthrobs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Janhavi Kapoor, Raj Kumar Rao, and Ayushmann Khurrana, amongst others, sharing the lucky charms they rely on.

    While Ranbir Kapoor admitted to considering red-coloured mail vans lucky for him, his lady love Alia Bhatt revealed that when she truly desires something, she acts out her reaction to the situation in her washroom.

    Considering it his lucky charm, actor Varun Dhawan, who has never made any flops in his career, shared that under all circumstances, he ensures that all of his movie trailers are first released specifically in screen number two of PVR cinemas. He watches them while relishing a tub of caramel popcorn.

    Katrina Kaif, however, confessed that she is a “mumma’s girl”. She said her mother is her lucky charm.

    Mothers to the rescue ! Thank you @katrinakaif for sharing your lucky charm with us! #WhatsYourLuckyCharm #TheZoyaFactor

    Adding to the squad, while Sonam Kapoor’s cousin and Bollywood newbie Janhvi Kapoor said she always enters work places with her right foot forward. Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, said he always carries a picture of Lord Krishna that he has been carrying since college days.

    Thank you @rajkummar_rao for sharing such a sweet and personal lucky charm. #WhatsYourLuckyCharm #TheZoyaFactor

    The comments on all these posts showed how much fans enjoyed coming to know unknown aspects of the lives of their favourite stars.

     

    Tags:
    India, Instagram, Bollywood
    Votre message a été envoyé!
