Register
17:09 GMT +320 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat

    Netizens Give Mixed Response to Pakistani Minister’s Criticism of Indian Army Chief

    © Photo : Ministry of Defence/Government of India
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A Pakistani government minister's aggressive response to a recent comment made by India's chief of army staff about Islamabad being worried and concerned about a possible conflict over the ongoing Kashmir dispute between both countries has evoked mixed responses on social media.

    Indians and Pakistanis took to social media on Friday to react to a Pakistani politician’s warning to the Indian Army chief to stop bragging about the missile strikes in the Balakot region in February.

    Pakistan Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari took to social media to remind India’s Army Chief General Bipin Rawat of the “failed surgical strike” on Balakot and to warn him that Islamabad had the wherewithal to respond to New Delhi in a telling manner on multiple fronts.

    ​Most netizens lampooned Mazari for declaring India’s pre-emptive missile strike a failure, saying she needed to check her facts and instead concentrate on improving Pakistan’s abysmal human rights record.

    ​However, another group of netizens supported Mazari’s comments, saying she was within her rights to call out India and its army chief, especially on the latter’s statement that a confused Pakistan is worried about India’s ability to strike hard if provoked.

    ​In an interview with an Indian daily recently, India’s Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said India is currently well equipped for a sustained 10-day war with western neighbour Pakistan should it take place.

    “My gut feeling is that Pakistan possibly feels that India might do something. They are worried that if something goes wrong in the hinterland, whether orchestrated by Pakistan or whether orchestrated from within the country with Pakistan’s help, India will hit back", General Rawat told The Print.

    He said Pakistan knows if something “spectacular” happens, there will be retaliation.

     “We are not going to spare them. Uncertainty prevails in Pakistan, which is good. Let them also remain under some kind of fear — don’t think you can get away with impunity. We have given a message that we will hit back and faster", he told The Print.

    The army chief also advocated the need for India to abandon its “defensive mindset” along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) shared with China, saying the country should focus on “reserves in-depth” and technology when it comes to manning areas bordering Chinese territory.

    General Rawat said special measures have been taken to ensure that infiltration attempts are challenged successfully, including deploying one more brigade along the Line of Control (LoC) that separates India and Pakistan.

    Recently, Mazari left social media amused after falsely accusing the Indian government of felling apple trees to stop Kashmiri Muslims from having them.

    She was trolled after the video clip she linked to Jammu and Kashmir turned out to be shot in the neighbouring Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

    Tags:
    netizens, missile strike, Human Rights, Balakot, chief, Army, minister, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
    Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse