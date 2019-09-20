Register
11:42 GMT +320 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sits during a meeting with U.S. Secrretary of State Mike Pompeo (not pictured) in Washington, U.S., July 23, 2019

    Pakistan's PM Imran Khan Has 'Every Right' to 'Run His Economy Into the Ground' - Indian Diplomat

    © REUTERS / Mary Calvert
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's envoy to the United States has said that New Delhi’s decision to strip the special status of Jammu and Kashmir has “challenged entrenched interests who benefitted from the old system at a cost to the people”.

    In an article published in The New York Times online edition, Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla, New Delhi’s envoy to Washington wrote Kashmir is “now in transition” and “many of the restrictions on travel and communications intended to ensure public order and safety have since been relaxed".

    Shringla’s article comes in the run-up to the Indian prime minister’s visit to the United States, slated to start Saturday (21 September). The envoy said New Delhi’s decision was to “correct a historic wrong….to open the door to rejuvenate a moribund economy”.

    “Under Prime Minister Khan’s watch, the people of Pakistan are reeling under economic depression, with inflation at a five-year high, national debt exceeding gross domestic product and an International Monetary Fund bailout for the 22nd time", Shringla’s article reads.

    Shringla wrote the Pakistani prime minister has every right “to run his economy into the ground. But his determination to inflict similar damage on the province of a neighbouring country must be challenged by the international community".

    “Clearly, this prospect for a more prosperous Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, cuts the ground under the feet of Pakistan. Its prime minister claims that he offered to work for peace, progress and prosperity with India. What he does not say is that the assembly line of terrorists that is a major industry of his country continues without pause".

    The Indian envoy rejected Pakistan’s claim over Jammu and Kashmir saying that India has not changed its boundaries “Nor has the Line of Control with Pakistan been affected".

    “Development will happen, progress will be visible, prosperity will take root and terrorism will fail. And India will hope that Pakistan renounces hostility, violence and terrorism to become the normal neighbour that all of South Asia desires", said Shringla in his article.

    Islamabad, which claims to be a stakeholder in Kashmir, rejected India's revocation of the region's special status and declared a diplomatic offensive against it.

    Kashmir has been a bone of contention between the two, since they gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. Both control part of Kashmir, but claim in full. They've also fought three wars since then, two on Kashmir.

    Related:

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Warns India of Dire Consequences for its Kashmir Move
    Any Pakistani Spreading Terrorism in Kashmir Will be Our Enemy - Imran Khan
    Indian PM Modi Calls for Building ‘A New Kashmir’
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, Pakistan, Washington, United States, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
    Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse