Suspected Gas Leak in India’s Mumbai Concerns Residents

New Delhi (Sputnik): Residents of India’s commercial capital Mumbai pressed the panic button when they smelled a pungent odour, purportedly due to an unknown gas leak. The civic body and the natural gas supplier received several complaints from different regions about the "gas" leak on Thursday night.

Both the civic agency – Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) pressed their emergency services to locate, if there was any leakage from the distribution network of MGL or from any factory in the city.

“We have received complaints from citizens about odour from some unknown gas in eastern and western suburbs. MCGM has mobilized all concerned agencies. 9 fire engines have been mobilized at various places to find out source of leakage", said BMC in a tweet.

​MGL said they have not come across any “breach in our pipeline system which could result in leakage of gas”.

​Residents from different areas of the city and its suburbs like Marol, Powai, Gatkopar, Vile Parle, and Kandivali reported the smell of some unidentified gas. Many took to Twitter to call for help.

​At the time of this report, neither of the agencies - BMC or MGL has been able to identify the source of the "gas leak".

Earlier in September, seven persons were killed in a massive fire at an oil and gas processing plant run by India’s state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation near Mumbai.