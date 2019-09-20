Indian PM Modi Calls for Building ‘A New Kashmir’

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a shift from the much-used slogan of “Kashmir is Ours” all these years in election speeches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on people to work towards building a new Kashmir, as he gave people a new slogan — “We’ve to Build A New Kashmir”.

“Earlier the slogan was ‘Kashmir Humara Hai’ (Kashmir is Ours). Now we must work towards a new slogan, ‘Naya Kashmir Banana Hai’ (We’ve to Build a New Kashmir),” he said, addressing a public rally in Nashik city of the Indian state of Maharashtra, which is expected to undergo state elections soon.

While giving a clarion call to embrace Kashmiri brothers and sisters, the Indian prime minister said there is need to strive to create a “new paradise in Kashmir” once again.

Stating that a lot of efforts are being made from across the border to create mistrust and violence in Jammu and Kashmir, he said: “We have to create a new paradise in Kashmir... embrace each Kashmiri.”

He also urged people to heal the wounds of Kashmiris who have suffered for 40 years by successive governments’ decisions in the State.

In an oblique reference to the scrapping of the seven-decades-old temporary special status of Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian parliament last month, the prime minister said: “This decision, aimed at strengthening the country’s unity, will also help the people of Jammu and Kashmir to realise their aspirations and dreams.”

Accusing opposition parties of leveraging political advantage over the government's decision to revoke the special status, Modi questioned their role by asking why they make statements that could malign India’s image.

Modi said 100 days of the government have given a clear picture of what is to come for the next five years.