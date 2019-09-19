Register
23:29 GMT +319 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A local health worker administers a vaccine at a local health center at the financial district of Makati, east of Manila, Philippines, Friday, Sept. 12, 2014.

    Philippines Declares First Polio Case in Nearly 20 Years Amid Dengue Epidemic

    © AP Photo / Bullit Marquez
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) declared a national polio epidemic Thursday after the poliovirus was detected, for the first time since October 2000, in a young girl from Lanao del Sur.

    Secretary of Health Dr. Francisco Duque III announced that results from a three-year-old girl’s stool were enough to identify that poliovirus, the causative agent of polio, had returned to the Philippines and prompted the government to issue a declaration of an “epidemic” or “outbreak.”

    “The average polio vaccination has been at 66% to 68% [for 2018 and the first half of 2019]. It is really insufficient. We need [a] 95% vaccine rate of protection or coverage,” Duque told ANC 24/7 in a Thursday broadcast.

    The country has also been dealing with a dengue epidemic since August 6. The DOH suspended use of the Dengvaxia vaccine in 2017 after it connected the vaccine to complications and even deaths of children.

    Back in August, the DOH revoked Dengvaxia vaccine-maker Sanofi Pasteur’s certificate of product registration due to its failure to submit “post-approval requirements,” which are used to ensure public safety.

    The government has since taken steps to destroy mosquito breeding areas through methods such as fogging and also has encouraged those in high-risk areas to wear long sleeves and use insect repellent.

    A DOH report from last month noted that between the top of 2019 and August 24, an estimated 1,021 individuals have died after contracting the dengue virus. Those between the ages of five and nine are the most affected age group by the virus due to their weaker immune systems.

    “The Dengvaxia issue was one of several factors that led to low vaccine confidence of our people in the village immunization program and increased the vaccine hesitancy among our mothers,” Duque added during the September 19 broadcast with ANC 24/7.

    Former Health Secretary Esperanza Cabral has gone on record calling for the country to reverse the ban on Dengvaxia, and she noted that destroying mosquito breeding sites and other related actions are not enough to curb the epidemic.

    "It is not a perfect vaccine, but we think that it should be made available to those who need it and can benefit from it," Cabral told Al Jazeera News earlier this month. "This is not normal. We cannot accept the 1,000 deaths related to dengue. With proper treatment, you do not die from dengue."

    Measles outbreaks have also increased on the archipelagic country as vaccination rates have declined.

    The DOH had previously launched its “Sabayang Patak kontra Polio” campaign on August 19 in Manila, but the entire National Capital Region will now have an additional campaign taking place, sponsored by Rotary Philippines. However, with Dengvaxia fears still fresh in the minds of parents, it’s unclear whether individuals will be open to the vaccinations.

    Polio vaccines can be administered orally or by injection, depending on the patient’s age.

    In a September 19 release, the DOH noted that the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund will work in coordination with the local government to respond to the outbreak and assist with a “series of synchronized oral polio vaccinations to protect every child under the age of 5 years in areas at risk beginning in October 2019.”

    “Aside from immunization, we remind the public to practice good personal hygiene, wash their hands regularly, use toilets, drink safe water, and cook food thoroughly,” Duque noted in the press release.

    Related:

    CDC Warns Against E-Cigarette Use as Vaping-Related Deaths Increase
    Not Just Purdue Pharma: ‘Social Determinants of Health’ Drive Overdose Epidemic in US
    Wild East? Duterte Offers Filipinos Cash for Catching Mistakenly Released Criminals 'Dead or Alive'
    No Longer ‘Distant Dream’, Malaria ‘Can, Should Be’ Eradicated by 2050
    ‘A Concerning Lack of Progress’: 1 Million New STIs Diagnosed Daily in 2016
    Tags:
    CDC, anti-vaccination, Philippines, Philippines, infection, virus, polio, vaccine, Dengue fever, dengue fever
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
    Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
    Not Hot, Nor Spicey
    Neither Hot, Nor Spicey
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse