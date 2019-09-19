Pakistan’s Rigidity About Kashmir Won't Influence Modi’s Pitch at UNGA

New Delhi (Sputnik): Unmindful of Pakistan’s ambition to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly, India is set to focus on various issues of global importance when both the countries participate in the multilateral meeting in New York, the Indian government said on Thursday.

Addressing media on Modi’s visit to the US, starting 23 September, Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale categorically reiterated that the decision about Kashmir is absolutely India's internal matter and the Indian prime minister will not discuss the issue at the UNGA.

"If they wish to dwell on this (Kashmir) issue in the speech by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, they are welcome to do so. But we have lots of issues to discuss at the UN such as development goals, climate change", Gokhale said.

The spokesperson, however, maintained that "terrorism will be one of the issues but Kashmir will not include the discussion".

On Wednesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would forcefully raise the Kashmir issue like never before at the UN General Assembly session next week.

Khan added that there is no use of talking to India unless it lifts the curfew and restores Kashmir’s seven-decade-old special status.

Relations between the two nuclear-armed nations dipped to a fresh low after 5 August, when New Delhi revoked the special status granted to the Jammu and Kashmir under the Indian constitution seven decades ago. In retaliation, Islamabad terminated diplomatic relations with India, expelling the Indian high commissioner to Pakistan and raised the issue at the UN for the first time in last five decades.