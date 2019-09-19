Register
19:52 GMT +319 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting of the BRICS heads of state on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) leaders summit in Osaka, Japan

    Pakistan’s Rigidity About Kashmir Won't Influence Modi’s Pitch at UNGA

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Unmindful of Pakistan’s ambition to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly, India is set to focus on various issues of global importance when both the countries participate in the multilateral meeting in New York, the Indian government said on Thursday.

    Addressing media on Modi’s visit to the US, starting 23 September, Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale categorically reiterated that the decision about Kashmir is absolutely India's internal matter and the Indian prime minister will not discuss the issue at the UNGA.

    "If they wish to dwell on this (Kashmir) issue in the speech by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, they are welcome to do so. But we have lots of issues to discuss at the UN such as development goals, climate change", Gokhale said.

    The spokesperson, however, maintained that "terrorism will be one of the issues but Kashmir will not include the discussion".

    On Wednesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would forcefully raise the Kashmir issue like never before at the UN General Assembly session next week.

    Khan added that there is no use of talking to India unless it lifts the curfew and restores Kashmir’s seven-decade-old special status.

    Relations between the two nuclear-armed nations dipped to a fresh low after 5 August, when New Delhi revoked the special status granted to the Jammu and Kashmir under the Indian constitution seven decades ago. In retaliation, Islamabad terminated diplomatic relations with India, expelling the Indian high commissioner to Pakistan and raised the issue at the UN for the first time in last five decades.

    Related:

    Video of Indian Soldier in Kashmir Breaking Into Hip Hop Moves Goes Viral
    India’s Statement on Kashmir ‘Obvious Manifestation of Utter Frustration’ - Pakistan
    Any Pakistani Spreading Terrorism in Kashmir Will be Our Enemy - Imran Khan
    Tags:
    United Nations, United Nations General Assembly, Kashmir, Narendra Modi, Imran Khan, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
    Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
    Not Hot, Nor Spicey
    Neither Hot, Nor Spicey
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse