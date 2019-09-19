Cupid’s Arrows Strike Couples With #WeMetOnTwitter Trending

New Delhi (Sputnik): While Valentine’s Day is still months away, Twitter was left abuzz with romantic messages on Wednesday. As one after another netizen started posting their unforgettable love stories #WeMetOnTwitter started trending.

Some singletons, however, backfired with endless stream of hilarious memes and jokes.

Amidst a wave of sharing with the rest of the world about unforgettable moments of love, affection, and bonding, narrating how they met on twitter it seemed the stags were making the most out of this trend.

Many of the twitterati shared it all started with one sending another a direct message but it got ignored and the cupid stuck after they retweeted all their tweets.

First he dm me I ignored then he retweets my all tweets ♥, I answered his dm. He said I liked and retweeted all your tweets now do the same. I was like .. And now here's a random picture of two people

❤️ thanks twitter ❤️#WeMetOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/JkIzzF0CQ8 — Sia ♤ (@sweetnsaltyy_) September 18, 2019

First he dm me I ignored then he retweets my all tweets ♥, I answered his dm, and then he proposed me and i finally decides to take him to drink jucie together ❤️ thanks twitter ❤️#WeMetOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/NSt3hNmkeT — Itx_Awazarii😒 (@Oye_hutt) September 18, 2019

To the surprise of many, if these stories are to be believed, there were some who ended up getting married after meeting on twitter.

5 years ago #WeMetOnTwitter 😍 Here’s how we got our happy ending pic.twitter.com/uln8r7eYnd — Yumna (@YumnaMustafaH) September 18, 2019

Once upon a time #WeMetOnTwitter and then to the infinity n more ❤️@Bishnu467 pic.twitter.com/FSKntuAgQT — That ConTractor ‏‎‏‎ 📣 (@polysmind) September 18, 2019

the best thing i did was slide in your dms and the best thing you did was fav for a tbh, one year later and happier than ever, i love you 🖤 #WeMetOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/6l6i2Rvy7g — nae 🦋 (@danaenicole_) September 17, 2019

One of the singles, a girl was left so perturbed with the trend “WeMetOnTwitter” that the heartbroken girl was thinking of deactivating her account.

Feeling so low & helpless today, want to delete handle and just zone out. — ‏پربھا (@deepsealioness) September 18, 2019

Others shared hilarious memes and jokes leaving the people in stitches.

After reading a #WeMetOnTwitter tweet and you try to slide in the DM 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/noEEypapgg — The Ignited (@igniteivan) September 13, 2019

Every social media site is on a mission to remind me that I am single af. Thanks Twitter. #WeMetOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/m2wAECuxMB — Soumya, and a flower 🌻 (@KoKoChenYeol) September 17, 2019