Any Pakistani Spreading Terrorism in Kashmir Will be Our Enemy - Imran Khan

New Delhi (Sputnik): Days ahead of participating in the UN General Assembly, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday warned all the notorious elements in his country not to meddle in Kashmir by resorting to any terror activity.

The prime minister said that by engaging in a terrorist act, the person found involved in would be construed by Pakistan as its enemy. "If anyone from Pakistan goes to India and he thinks he will fight in Kashmir or will conduct terrorism will be an enemy of Pakistan and Kashmiris".

Addressing media persons the Pakistani prime minister said: "We succeed at every forum. European Council issued statement to the Indian government; UNSC discussed the matter [for the] first time in 50 years, US senators have been asking India to restore normalcy in Kashmir. Whatever remains, I will fulfil in the upcoming UN General Assembly".

“No one has fought for the case of Kashmir like I will", Khan added.

On the possibility of holding talks with India as he had been seeking in the recent past, Khan said his government would not initiate this until the ongoing curfew in Kashmir has been revoked and normalcy returned in Indian-administered Kashmir.

He said only an "extremist government" can impose a 45-day curfew on Kashmiris.

Khan added that India doesn't have a normal, but rather an extremist government which has been forcefully holding hostage eight million Kashmiris.

On Tuesday, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also rejected the possibilities of talks with Pakistan until the latter starts behaving like a normal country.

"With regard to Pakistan, the issue is not abrogation of article 370 of the Indian constitution, the issue is Pakistan’s terrorism. So until the terrorism issue, what should come on the table. First of all it is the terrorism issue because that is the root cause of the state of the relationship", Jaishankar said while briefing media in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The tension between the two nuclear-armed nations escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. Reacting to India's move on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian high commissioner.