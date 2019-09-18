After Snake Threat to Indian PM, Pakistani Singer Now Says Her Lions Will Devour Him

New Delhi (Sputnik): Days after threatening Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with wild reptiles like snakes and crocodiles over the situation in Kashmir, Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada has now berated him using lions.

Pirzada evoked much criticism on social media earlier for threatening Prime Minister Modi.

Posting photographs while posing with lions, she says: “It will devour you the way you are trying to feast on Kashmir”.

Pirzada was earlier fined by the Wildlife Department of Pakistan for keeping exotic animals at her salon after her “snake video” went viral on social media. Blaming Indian prime minister for the authorities’ action against her, she tweeted: “Narendra Modi you’re your hidden friends in Pak, after those EXOTIC animals, here I present you [with a] Lion, it will devour you the way you are trying to feast on Kashmir".

@narendramodi and ur hidden friends in Pak, after those EXOTIC animals, here i present u Lion,it will devour u the way you are trying to feast on https://t.co/VR8jouSFNS passion for Kashmir can’t be controlled by ur fake allegations wildlife, and i am not in some jail #ModiHitler pic.twitter.com/14ObjNmIvw — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) September 17, 2019

She also shared a post hitting out at the Pakistani wildlife authorities, saying she would continue to threaten the Indian prime minister.

Job accomplished wildlife lahore 😡 but listen, i ll keep threatening modi n now with lions, keep burning... pic.twitter.com/NFvrCTyMjn — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) September 18, 2019

Earlier, the singer posted a video on her YouTube channel to criticise New Delhi’s 5 August decision to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two federally administered entities.

The video was subsequently picked up by local TV, featuring her cradling a gigantic snake as she berated and lashed out at Narendra Modi personally for “harassing Kashmiris”.

However, the video went viral and made headlines in Indian and Pakistani media.

An inquiry was launched against her for keeping the exotic animals at her salon, where the video was apparently recorded, with Pirzada possibly facing a fine and up to two years in jail, Pakistani media reports said.