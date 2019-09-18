Several EU Parliament Members Call to Support India’s Fight Against Terrorism

New Delhi (Sputnik): The European Parliament discussed the situation in Kashmir on Tuesday (17 September) during its plenary session. Several MEPs have endorsed India’s fight against terrorism in Kashmir, while others blamed India for the current situation in the region.

Fulvio Martusciello of the European People’s Party (Christian Democrats) from Italy said, Pakistan has threatened to use nuclear arms and it is the hub of terrorists from where terrorist attacks in Europe were also planned.

​Ryszard Czarnecki of the European Conservatives and Reformists from Poland called to support India in its fight against terrorism. He said, “Terrorists didn’t land from the Moon. They were coming from a neighbouring country".

​Richard Corbett, Co-Chair of the Friends of Kashmir Group in the EU Parliament blamed India's unilateral decision for the situation in the region.

“Splitting territory into two, sending in thousands of extra troops, instituting media shutdown, arresting many local politicians inflamed an already volatile situation", said Corbett

​Tension between the two nuclear-capable South Asian neighbours escalated further following New Delhi’s decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. Islamabad, which claims to be a stakeholder in Kashmir, rejected the Indian move and declared a diplomatic offensive against it.

Islamabad has expelled the Indian envoy to Pakistan, and downsized its mission in New Delhi. It has also suspended trade and communication links and closed its airspace to Indian flights.

Kashmir has been a bone of contention between the two countries since they gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. Both govern it in part, but claim the territory in full.