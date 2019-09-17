Brad Pitt Asks NASA Astronaut About Indian Moon Mission, Twiterrati Amused

New Delhi (Sputnik): Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt surprised many Indians netizens, when he recently asked NASA astronaut Nick Hague about India's moon mission lander “Vikram”.

On 7 September, the Indian space agency (ISRO) lost contact with the moon-lander minutes before its scheduled touchdown.

As part of the promotional tour for his science fiction film Ad Astra, Pitt on Monday called up NASA’s International Space Station (ISS) to speak to American astronaut Hague.

LIVE NOW: There's an incoming call … from space! 👨‍🚀 @AstroHague is talking to #AdAstra actor Brad Pitt about what it’s like to live and work aboard the @Space_Station. Watch: https://t.co/yQzjEx1tr8 — NASA (@NASA) September 16, 2019

​However, what surprised many in the 20-minute-long phone conversation between Pitt and Hague was the former asking the NASA astronaut if he was able to watch the failed landing of the Indian moon mission Chandrayaan-2.

Although Hague replied that he hadn't seen the craft, the twitterati were nevertheless amazed at the War Machine star’s knowledge of the Indian moon mission.

Netizens took to twitter to express their joy over Pitt’s interest in Chandrayaan-2.

Brad Pitt asked astronaut Nick Hague whether he spotted Chandrayan’s Vikram Moon lander!@isro has given us a remarkable position in the entire world. Their upcoming missions include:



Gaganyaan

Chandrayaan 3

Aditya L1

Nisar

Mangalyan

Shukrayaan

ExpoSAT

India’s own space station — Anupriya Singh (@cricketwoman) September 17, 2019

Amazed to see that Brad Pitt knows so much about the Indian moon mission! Makes me proud as an Indian. Jai Hind🇮🇳 — Archna Arora (@ArchnaArora3) September 17, 2019

Thank u #BradPitt for ur concern... — Indian ❁ (@PawarAmit) September 17, 2019

#WebduniaCheck Hollywood actor Brad Pitt calls up the International Space Station to talk with astronaut Nick Hague (AstroHague), and asked him whether he had spotted the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 2. pic.twitter.com/NQSeWvgkcC — Webdunia Check (@WebduniaCheck) September 17, 2019

Brad Pitt enquired about Chandrayaan 2 😍 https://t.co/GLhan8om2t — HARI AARON 🔥தல⁶⁰ ⚡️ ˢᵒᵒⁿ (@hari2u96) September 17, 2019

ISRO lost contact with the Vikram lander on 7 September during the last stage of the Moon landing operation, minutes before it was due to land near the lunar South Pole.

However, on 8 September, ISRO chief Kailasavadivoo Sivan announced that the space agency has found the Vikram Lander on the Moon's surface.

If the mission had succeeded it would have been the first Indian object to make a soft landing on the moon, and the first object of any kind to land on the South Pole of the Moon.