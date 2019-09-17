At Least 8 People Injured as Subway Train Derails in Hong Kong During Rush Hour - Video

BEIJING (Sputnik) - At least eight people were injured after a subway train derailed in Hong Kong during rush hour on Tuesday, the South China Morning Post reported.

The incident took place in the morning near the Hung Hom station, leading to the suspension of this subway line, according to the outlet.

Images that have appeared on social networks show three carriages zigzagged across the rails, while people leaving the train through a broken door and cross tracks on the East Rail line to make their way to safety.

The derailment reportedly occurred at the railroad switch, where earlier repair works had been conducted. A source told the media outlet that no suspicious items had been found on the track.