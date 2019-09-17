New Delhi (Sputnik): Passengers and social media users slammed an Indian passenger carrier, Indigo for leaving all checked-in baggage in Delhi. Using the hashtag #ShameOnIndiGo, passengers lashed out at the airline for its unacceptable actions.

IndiGo’s flight 6E11, flying from Delhi to Istanbul on 15 September, reportedly flew without loading passengers’ luggage. As travellers waited at the baggage claim in Istanbul airport, to their utter disbelief, they received notice that luggage had not reached its destination due to an ‘operational issue’.

Just flew in on @IndiGo6E flight 6E 11 from Delhi to Istanbul last evening. We received this piece of paper when we were waiting for our luggage at the belt. The airline did not load the luggage of the ENTIRE FLIGHT. Not a single passenger got their luggage (1/n) #shameonindigo pic.twitter.com/7KF2VT0f2O — Chinmay Dabke (@chinmaydabke) September 16, 2019

"Unfortunately due to the exceptionally heavy headwind, we had certain payload restrictions on a few fights to Istanbul, which led to offloading a limited amount of checked baggage," the notice said.

The infuriated passengers took to Twitter to share their ordeal. With the hashtag #ShameOnIndiGo, netizens accused the airlines of unprofessional behaviour and requested the Indian government look into the incident.

How can an airline as big as @IndiGo6E "forget" or "miss out" on loading luggage. I get you forgot the luggage for a few people on the flight. But the ENTIRE flight? What are Indian operations in Delhi doing? (2/n) #shameonindigo — Chinmay Dabke (@chinmaydabke) September 16, 2019

@HardeepSPuri Please help, Sir! Family stuck in Turkey without luggage for 2 days. They have an infant with them whose food and medicines are in the missing bags. They flew with @IndiGo6E. There is no response from Indigo on the missing bags of many other passengers. — Sonal Gupta (@sonal911) September 16, 2019

@narendramodi urgent help landed frm Delhi to Istanbul by indigo flght 6E-11 my brother is epileptic medication was in luggage it has not boarded if he doesn't get it seizures will start may result in death . Please help indigo is not replying — Aishwarya Gadkari (@AishwaryaGadka5) September 16, 2019

Pls investigate in indigo airlines turkey flight# they do not load luggage to save fuel and send next day by turkish Airlines#customers stranded at Istanbul# unethical way of making money#flight 6E11#happening daily@DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/ljcXebARYo — Starfish On Feni (@blissOnFeni) September 16, 2019

The airline was quick to take note of the complaints and took to Twitter to apologize to passengers for the inconvenience caused.

We understand the inconvenience caused, Aishwarya. We're trying our best to reunite you with your baggage. Please DM us your contact number along with the PNR, we wish to speak with you. ~Snigdha https://t.co/xcJPAix5sK — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 16, 2019

Hey! We are highlighting this with our concerned team. They will get back to you shortly. ~Shrishti — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 16, 2019

On Monday, IndiGo issued another official statement and confirmed to passengers that their luggage would reach them in Istanbul by the end of the day.

"In light of these limitations, we have upgraded our aircraft and adjusted the payload for as long as the prevailing wind conditions remain, so all the offloaded baggage will be carried today. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers,” the statement said.