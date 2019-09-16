New Delhi (Sputnik): Social media erupted after a video of a Pakistani man heckling an elderly Indian woman over Kashmir went viral.

The incident occurred recently in Birmingham in the UK where the elderly Indian woman was protesting against “anti-India” propaganda following India's decision to scrap Kashmir’s special status and divide the state into federally administered territories.

But the protest was interrupted by British-Pakistani activist Shakeel Afsar who heckled the woman while accusing the Indian government of committing atrocities.

Check out this intolerance. A Pakistani man in Birmingham, England, abuses an elderly Indian lady by telling her she is not allowed in Birmingham, not allowed in #JammuKashmir and he will personally fight against India. Shocking hate. pic.twitter.com/b2fwJVPZMF — David Vance (@DVATW) September 15, 2019

​The clip was shared on Twitter by British politician David Vance and soon went viral.

A large section of users including Indian Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who is originally from Jammu and Kashmir, took to social media to express their outrage at the incident and slammed Afsar for his behaviour.

Obnoxious ! In #Birmingham, England, this man from Pakistan abuses an elderly Indian lady, tells her she is not allowed in Birmingham, nor allowed in #JammuKashmir and that he will personally fight against India. pic.twitter.com/O7xJ5AZHyZ — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 16, 2019

We British love India and the people who have very much integrated in the UK,Indian people are very intelligent and peaceful unlike thier backward thinking neighbour's! — SCOTT BAIN 🇬🇧 (@Scottbain7) September 15, 2019

It's our space. Not his. We want people who integrate into our society and get on with their lives normally. This man should be stripped of his passport and sent back to Pakistan. — Samuel Bentley (@SamuelTB_UK) September 15, 2019

After 370 Aborigation :-

WORLD can now do Investment in J&K.

We can provide JOBS to our people in KASHMIR.

WORLD ECONOMIC SUMMIT is scheduled in oct. just for J&K.

10% Reservation for weaker section of j&k.

SCHOOL, UNIVERSITIES & INDUSTRIES FOR J&K people.pic.twitter.com/wzKLlHNiuZ — NAVNEET SINGH BHATTI 🇮🇳 (@NavidocSingh) September 15, 2019

Afsar, however, remained unmoved by the criticism and defended his heckling of the elderly Indian woman.

In a series of tweets, he also reiterated his accusations of the Indian government committing excesses in the Kashmir Valley.

I have been to kashmir many times and will continue to support the FREEDOM FIGHTERS — shakeel afsar (@shakeelafsar7) September 15, 2019

The stand-off between India and Pakistan has worsened since New Delhi scrapped Kashmir's special constitutional status.

Pakistan, which also claims Kashmir, responded strongly to the Indian decision and expelled India’s envoy to Islamabad, downsized its diplomatic mission in New Delhi and suspended trade and communication links.