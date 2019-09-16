Register
16 September 2019
    Check out this intolerance. A Pakistani man in Birmingham, England, abuses an elderly Indian lady by telling her she is not allowed in Birmingham, not allowed in #JammuKashmir and he will personally fight against India

    British-Pakistani Man Heckles Elderly Indian Woman Over Kashmir, Netizens Fume

    © Photo: David Vance/twitter
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Social media erupted after a video of a Pakistani man heckling an elderly Indian woman over Kashmir went viral.

    The incident occurred recently in Birmingham in the UK where the elderly Indian woman was protesting against “anti-India” propaganda following India's decision to scrap Kashmir’s special status and divide the state into federally administered territories.

    But the protest was interrupted by British-Pakistani activist Shakeel Afsar who heckled the woman while accusing the Indian government of committing atrocities.

    ​The clip was shared on Twitter by British politician David Vance and soon went viral.

    A large section of users including Indian Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who is originally from Jammu and Kashmir, took to social media to express their outrage at the incident and slammed Afsar for his behaviour.

    Afsar, however, remained unmoved by the criticism and defended his heckling of the elderly Indian woman.

    In a series of tweets, he also reiterated his accusations of the Indian government committing excesses in the Kashmir Valley.

    The stand-off between India and Pakistan has worsened since New Delhi scrapped Kashmir's special constitutional status. 

    Pakistan, which also claims Kashmir, responded strongly to the Indian decision and expelled India’s envoy to Islamabad, downsized its diplomatic mission in New Delhi and suspended trade and communication links.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
