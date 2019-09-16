Indian President’s Flight Develops ‘Rudder Fault’ in Zurich on Way to Slovenia; Inquiry Ordered

New Delhi (Sputnik): The official aircraft of the President of India, dubbed Air India One, developed a ‘Rudder Fault’ at Zurich airport, Switzerland, on Sunday, on its way to Slovenia. Air India has ordered a full inquiry in the incident.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind is currently on a state visit to Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia; and the rudder incident occurred while he was on the last leg of his tour before flying back to India on Tuesday.

The flight was scheduled to fly from Zurich to Slovenia but the rudder fault delayed it by three hours.

President Kovind is on a visit to Iceland, Switzerland&Slovenia. pic.twitter.com/zVf8evDfrm

Sources: Air India has ordered ‘full inquiry’ in the incident wherein the President's Air India One flight, yesterday, detected technical snag at Zurich (Switzerland). https://t.co/DsCxnrrVbV — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019

​Air India has a bad safety record. According to Skytrax, the UK-based airline and airport review and ranking website, India’s national flag carrier is considered to be one of the world's least safe airlines due to several negligence-related accidents.

At the end of June, an airline belonging to the company's budget division, Air India Express, veered off the taxiway after landing at Mangalore airport in southern Karnataka.

Then in July, the tail of an Air India Express flight brushed against the runway while landing at Kozhikode airport in the southern state of Kerala.

The last major accident involving Air India occurred when a flight from Dubai crashed in Mangalore in 2010, killing 158 people.