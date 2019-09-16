Twitter Erupts as Indian College Principal Smashes Mobile Phones of Students (Video)

New Delhi (Sputnik): A college principal in the Indian state of Karnataka created a social media uproar when he recently confiscated and publicly smashed 16 mobile phones belonging to students.

RM Bhat, the Principal of MES Chaitanya PU College in Sirsi, a city in Karnataka, was reportedly frustrated with students using mobile phones at college and during classes.

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, Bhat can be seen taking a hammer and smashing some mobile phones to pieces in front of the students at a college assembly.

Karnataka college principal smashes students’ phones with a hammer to set an example#TV9News pic.twitter.com/SteczPPdAx — Tv9 Gujarati (@tv9gujarati) September 15, 2019

The video spread like a wildfire on social media and a large number of twitterati were outraged at the principal’s act. Netizens expressed their disapproval and stated that the college authorities had no right to destroy the personal belongings of students.

However, some netizens backed the principal, saying he was simply enforcing the rules.

According to a report posted online by India Today, the college authorities had instructed the students not to use mobile phones to exchange messages during lectures. However, as the students reportedly remained defiant, the college authorities conducted a surprise check, where these phones were confiscated.

When contacted by Sputnik, the college authorities were unavailable for comment.