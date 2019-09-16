Register
06:37 GMT +316 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017

    Australia Covered Up Chinese Cyberattack to Protect Trade – Report

    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Investigators pinned a cyberattack on China because the hackers used code and techniques has Beijing reportedly used in the past. However, the discovery was never made public in order to preserve trade ties with the Asian giant.

    Canberra refused to disclose that Beijing was behind a February cyberattack on its national parliament and three largest political parties, a few months before the May general election, Reuters reported Sunday, citing five unnamed people with direct knowledge of the matter.

    The finding was originally made in March by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) – the nation’s cyber intelligence agency. 

    The agency’s report, which also included opinions from the Department of Foreign Affairs, reportedly recommended keeping the discovery secret to avoid hurting trade relations with China.

    According to two sources, the attack gave the perpetrators access to policy papers on topics such as tax and foreign policy, as well as private correspondence between lawmakers, their staff and regular  citizens.

    News of the attack was shared with at least two Australian allies; the US and the UK, the source told Reuters. Both countries have declined to comment on the issue.

    When contacted by Reuters, the Chinese Foreign Ministry denied Beijing’s involvement in hacking attacks, saying that without proof, all allegations are “creating rumours” and “smearing others.”

    “We would like to stress that China is also a victim of internet attacks,” the Ministry suggested in a statement to Reuters.

    The office of the Australian prime minister and the ASD have also declined to comment.

    China is Australia’s largest trading partner and the biggest buyer of Australian iron ore, coal and agricultural goods, according to CNBC. Beijing consumes over one-third of Australia’s total exports and sends more than a million tourists and students there each year.

    Related:

    El Chapo's Drug Cartel May Be Behind Massive Meth Supplies to Australia – Report
    Wild Python Swallows Currawong on Roof in Australia - Photo
    Australia's Joining Gulf Patrolling Not Sign of Support for US Stance on Iran - Diplomat
    Australia’s Ex-Prime Minister Abbott Blasts Migrants 'Swarming' to Europe, Lauds Hungary's Population Policy
    India Asks Australia, US to Share Details About Huawei Ban- Reports
    Tags:
    China, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models dance in front of a car before the Tommy Hilfiger TommyNow Fall runway show at the Apollo Theater during New York Fashion Week in New York, U.S., September 8, 2019.
    A Breath of Spring in Autumn: Looks of New York Fashion Week
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse