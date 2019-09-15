Seven People Injured After Aged Taxi Driver Rams Into Crowd in Japan's Nagoya - Reports

TOKYO, (Sputnik) - The news comes amid the government's plans to create a new driver’s license system that limits aged citizens to cars with such safety tools as automatic brakes.

Seven people were injured after an aged taxi driver, 75 rammed into a crowd of people standing on a sidewalk and watching a street performance in the Japanese city of Nagoya, local media reported on Sunday.

According to The Japan Times, the incident occurred at 09:25 p.m. on Saturday [12:25 GMT].

​The taxi driver identified as Katsuhiro Komori was arrested and told the police that he did not remember the moment of the accident. The investigation is underway.

​The publication said, citing the National Police Agency, that 460 fatal road accidents had been caused by drivers aged 75 or over in the country last year.