Seven People Injured After Aged Taxi Driver Rams Into Crowd in Japan's Nagoya - Reports

Seven people were injured after an aged taxi driver, 75 rammed into a crowd of people standing on a sidewalk and watching a street performance in the Japanese city of Nagoya, local media reported on Sunday.
According to The Japan Times, the incident occurred at 09:25 p.m. on Saturday [12:25 GMT].
１４日午後９時２５分ごろ、名古屋市の金山総合駅南口ロータリーで、タクシーが路上ライブでにぎわう歩道に突っ込み、男女７人が重軽傷を負って救急搬送された。中署は運転手の同市中川区、小森勝弘容疑者（７５）を自動車運転処罰法違反（過失傷害）容疑で現行犯逮捕し、事故原因を調べている。 pic.twitter.com/Th0bOlDaXk— Li Shu Chou (@LiShuChou1) September 15, 2019
The taxi driver identified as Katsuhiro Komori was arrested and told the police that he did not remember the moment of the accident. The investigation is underway.
名古屋・熱田区、金山総合駅南口。昨晩ここで起きた、タクシーによる事故現場。この事故では複数の方々が怪我をされ、一人が重傷を負った。現在はほぼ原状にもどるも、事故の跡が残っている。歩道の傷、破壊され無くなった柱、案内看板の凹み。わずかながらではあるが、事故の恐ろしさを物語っている。 pic.twitter.com/uYYHH2QxfA— ずきさん (@kitakyu_zukisan) September 15, 2019
The publication said, citing the National Police Agency, that 460 fatal road accidents had been caused by drivers aged 75 or over in the country last year.
All comments
Show new comments (0)