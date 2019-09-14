At Least 25 People Hospitalised During Hong Kong Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twenty-five people have been hospitalized during the Hong Kong protests on Saturday, local media reported.

According to RTHK broadcaster, 25 people got injured in the clashes and were hospitalised. Most of them are in stable condition.

Multiple skirmishes occurred earlier in the day between opponents and supporters of Hong Kong's government.

In early September, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced her decision to formally withdraw the controversial extradition bill, which had initially caused mass violent protests in the city in early June and had grown into a full-blown opposition movement.

© REUTERS / Amr Abdallah Dalsh Riot police are seen near Causeway Bay MTR station during protests in Hong Kong

Protesters demand not only the withdrawal of the controversial initiative but also Lam’s resignation, the retraction of the government’s classification of the violent clashes as riots, an independent inquiry into police alleged violence and the release of everyone arrested in the conflict.