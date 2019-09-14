Afghan Authorities Halt Peaceful Settlement Efforts Until Election - Reports

US President Donald Trump last week cancelled secret meetings with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Taliban leaders following a car bomb attack in Kabul.

The Afghan government is halting peace talks until the presidential election scheduled for 28 September, the country's 1TV News has reported, quoting the president's spokesman Sediq Sediqqi.

Sediqqi said that holding the elections is a priority and that the peace talks will be resumed after the vote. He confirmed that the election will be held on time and rejected the idea of forming an interim government.

"Those who call for the creation of an interim government in Afghanistan oppose the republican system and the Afghan people," Sediqqi said during a press conference in Kabul.

Afghanistan's independent election commission announced in March that the presidential election would be held on 28 September 2019. The Taliban*, which has been fighting a long-running insurgency in the country, threatened to undermine the vote. UN General Secretary's envoy expressed his concern that the Taliban could target civilians taking part in the election.

There are 18 candidates for the post of president, including Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, who were major rivals in the 2014 vote.

Last weekend US President Donald Trump cancelled secret talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Taliban leaders at the Camp David presidential retreat following a car bomb attack in Kabul, in which a US soldier was killed. Commenting on the issue, Trump said that talks with the Taliban aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan were "dead".

*Taliban is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.