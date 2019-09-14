At Least 4 Soldiers Injured as Ammunition Depot Explodes in Kazakhstan - Officials

ALMATY, Kazakhstan (Sputnik) -At least four Kazakh servicemen were injured during a routine clearance of burnt debris from an ammunition depot which caught fire in June in the city of Arys, Kazakhstan, local authorities said Saturday.

According to Kazakhstan's Defence Ministry, all injured soldiers were transported to a military hospital. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

On 24 June, the ammunition depot was hit by a fire that left three people dead. Residents of Arys were evacuated over the incident but were allowed to return home five days later.

"A small blast took place when the servicemen were carrying out routine work to clear the depot in Arys of munition fragments. [The incident] left four contract servicemen ... injured", the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry added that there was no threat to the safety of local residents.

