Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Warns India of Dire Consequences for its Kashmir Move

Addressing a public rally in Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Khan said he would take up the cause of the people of Indian-administered Kashmir “to the whole world as their ambassador”.

Imran Khan accused New Delhi of trying to shift the focus from Kashmir to Pakistan and warned his country is capable of giving a stronger blow in return. He said if there is war, Pakistan would go to any extent to give a fitting reply to India.

“It is time to stop the Hitler of Hindustan", said Imran Khan.

​Pakistan's Prime Minister asked New Delhi to lift the prohibitory orders in Kashmir and hold a “plebiscite” or grant the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir as per a UN Resolution of 1948.

“I know the youth in Muzaffarabad want to go to the Line of Control (LoC), but hold on….let me first go the United Nations….let me first take up the issue with the entire world. I would then ask you to march to the LoC, if required. If they don’t intervene, they would also have to bear the consequences", Khan warned.

“The entire Muslim world of 125 crore would stand up for the Muslims of Kashmir. They might not be speaking out openly against India for some compulsions now. I want to tell India that, by detaining thousands of people, you are pushing people into extremism", he added.

The UN Resolution of 1948 recommended a three-step process for the resolution of the dispute. In the first step, Pakistan was asked to withdraw all its nationals that entered Kashmir for the sake of fighting. In the second step, India was asked to progressively reduce its forces to the minimum level required for law and order. In the third step, India was asked to appoint a plebiscite administrator nominated by the United Nations who would conduct a free and impartial plebiscite.

Ever since India abrogated Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution on 5 August, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, Islamabad has been accusing New Delhi of pursuing a sinister plan for ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Kashmir.

Pakistan has been at loggerheads with India over Kashmir for several decades, as it claims to be stakeholder in Kashmir saying India’s aforementioned decision was unacceptable. India and Pakistan have fought three wars since they gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947, two of them over Kashmir. Both govern it in part, but claim the territory in full.