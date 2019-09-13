India Deports Canadian For Beating Immigration Officer At Delhi Airport

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian authorities have sent a Canadian national back to his country after he created a ruckus and assaulted an immigration officer at Delhi airport over an immigration clearance issue.

The passenger in question had arrived from Munich on September 11.

"During immigration clearance, the officer inquired why the Canadian had failed to fill out his immigration form properly and asked him whether he was aware of the rules," Indian news agency ANI quoted an airport official as saying.

The Canadian national then got into an argument with the official and beat him up badly. Delhi Police also filed a case against the Canadian national ahead of deporting him to his country.

Earlier this week, an airport official apprehended a 32-year-old person impersonating an 81-year-old using a fake passport.

In July of this year, Irish lawyer Simone Burns, who became infamous when a video of her verbal abuse of the crew of an Air India flight in a drunken state in 2018 went viral. She committed suicide apparently due to depression after the incident, according to one of her friends.