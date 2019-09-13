New Delhi (Sputnik): After the rape and murder of a young girl in India’s national capital during the winter of 2012, the federal government made stringent provisions in the law, to address the problem of sexual harassment.

Recently, India Parliament's lower house or Lok Sabha had witnessed an uproar when a male MP made a remark, saying he enjoyed 'gazing' at a female lawmaker. On Thursday (12 September), a woman parliamentarian and leader of a regional political party faced harassment on a train in India's economic capital, Mumbai.

Supriya Sule, a member of the Lok Sabha and leader of the regional Nationalist Congress Party, took to Twitter to share her experience at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai.

Witnessed a strange experience at Dadar Station. A man by the name of Kuljit Singh Malhotra entered the train and was touting for Taxi service. Despite a refusal twice he blocked my path, harassed me and shamelessly even posed for the photo. (1/3) — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 12, 2019

​Sule said, a taxi tout entered the train, harassed her and “shamelessly even posed for a photo” with her. The Parliamentarian took up the matter with the Railway Protection Force, the special force of Indian Railways, and the trouble-maker was later arrested.

“If touting is permitted under the law, then it cannot and should not be permitted at train stations or airports and only at designated taxi stands,” Sule said.

.@RailMinIndia - Kindly Look into the matter so that passengers don't have to experience such incidents again. If touting is permitted under the law, then it cannot and should not be permitted within train stations or airports, and only at DESIGNATED taxi stand.(2/3) — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 12, 2019

Post the incidence and on complaining to the rail authorities at Dadar Station & the police,the said tout has been apprehended & fined, as per a message from the RPF police officers.Thank you, RPF for ur prompt action.Inconvenience should not be caused for ANY rail passenger.3/3 — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 12, 2019

An ​Indian Railways Public Relations Officer later said, the accused, named Kuljit Singh Malhotra, was a repeat offender and has been arrested.

Supriya Sule is the daughter of the former Defence Minister and President of Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar. Sule represents Baramati Constituency in the Lok Sabha.