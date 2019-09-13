At least 11 people were killed in the incident on a Bhopal lake in the city of Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning, local media reported.

According to the Financial Express media outlet, a boat capsized during national festivities called "idol immersion of Lord Ganesh". The rescuers have reportedly recovered 11 bodies. A search-and-rescue operation is reportedly still underway.

According to local officials, cited by The Financial Express, "the giant idol was placed on a small boat" and the boat overturned at the time of the so-called "immersion".

Local authorities have vowed compensations for the families of the victims.