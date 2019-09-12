Indian Prime Minister Applauds Bollywood Team for its 'Plastic-Free' Initiative

New Delhi (Sputnik): A Bollywood producer has announced his production house will not use one-time plastic articles.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded the re-make team for going "plastic-free" on the set of the film.

Lauding the efforts of the film's cast and crew, Modi tweeted to the male lead of the movie Varun Dhawan on Thursday calling it a "superb gesture".

Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic. https://t.co/bPXFgHz2I4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2019

​Tagging Modi, Dhawan announced the initiative on Twitter and mentioned that all plastic water bottles on the shooting sets have been replaced by steel bottles.

The producer of the movie Jackky Bhagnani also took to Twitter earlier today to thank Modi for his encouragement and appreciation.

Thank you PM @narendramodi sir. We are glad to have played a small part to the initiative started by you in saving the environment and bringing in change.#CoolieNo1 #SingleUsePlasticFree https://t.co/YNiapdbO5h — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) September 12, 2019

​Apart from replacing plastic bottles with steel bottles, the cast of the movie that also consists of Sara Ali Khan have been given plastic-free sippers.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier called for a global boycott of single-use plastic and to “make this planet a better place to live”.